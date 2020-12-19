Zena Blom: Prescription drug reform needed

I am writing regarding the need for comprehensive prescription drug reform. The high cost of medications, especially during a health pandemic and the loss of jobs and healthcare, is a disgrace. As people have to rely on state aid or the ACA, costs are skyrocketing, and many plans are barely covering medications that are overpriced. Or plans that are “affordable” have high deductibles that aren’t affordable, so decisions are made to forgo necessary medications.
I had to decide between paying my mortgage or buying the medications I needed to remain healthy after becoming sick. No one should face such decisions between housing and health. Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin could help cover another 70K+ Wisconsinites and remove the fear of unaffordable medications. Beyond that, we need prescription drug reform as a state and as a nation.
The Governor’s Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices found that “prescription drugs are estimated to have cost Wisconsin residents over $1.3 billion in 2019”. Prescription drug pricings are often overinflated and the supply chain for prescription drugs is confusing to consumers. I currently need a medication that costs $5700 a month for four doses. That’s outrageous considering how expensive insurance can be and the taxes we all pay. No medication should be this expensive and many cost even more! Working part-time, as I can’t currently work full-time, makes this medication completely unaffordable where it not for the manufacturer’s discount program.
I encourage everyone to write to their state and federal representatives and encourage them to work on prescription drug reform in addition to providing affordable healthcare coverage to those in need, I know I will.
Zena Blom, Twin Lakes
