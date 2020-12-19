Zena Blom: Prescription drug reform needed

I am writing regarding the need for comprehensive prescription drug reform. The high cost of medications, especially during a health pandemic and the loss of jobs and healthcare, is a disgrace. As people have to rely on state aid or the ACA, costs are skyrocketing, and many plans are barely covering medications that are overpriced. Or plans that are “affordable” have high deductibles that aren’t affordable, so decisions are made to forgo necessary medications.

I had to decide between paying my mortgage or buying the medications I needed to remain healthy after becoming sick. No one should face such decisions between housing and health. Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin could help cover another 70K+ Wisconsinites and remove the fear of unaffordable medications. Beyond that, we need prescription drug reform as a state and as a nation.