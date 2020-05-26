Aiming to make crisis criminal scammers accountable

However, not everyone knows they have been scammed until it is too late.

That is why we must act.

I am working to hold criminals accountable by increasing criminal penalties for scammers during coronavirus.

My bill, the Stop Coronavirus Scams Act, doubles the maximum penalties for criminals who knowingly traffic counterfeit coronavirus drugs, mislabeled masks, or other false products.

Criminals who aim to harm and deceive Americans during these trying times deserve to be punished.

Stay vigilant and safe, and I will continue working to hold these criminals accountable.

The best policy is to avoid scams in the first place.

To help you, personally, fight back against coronavirus scammers, here are a few fast tips:

The IRS will not contact you via text, email, phone, or social media with information about checks. Please visit irs.gov/coronavirus for the latest official information on the economic impact payments.

Do not respond to offers regarding vaccinations.