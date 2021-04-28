An open letter to representatives of the Wisconsin Legislature from Kenosha Unified leaders

Next, we ask for approval of equity funding for our lowest income students. A per pupil payment of $750 for every student, in addition to $75 for each economically disadvantaged student, will enable our district to target efforts toward closing gaps. This is critically important for urban districts like ours where a majority of students are economically disadvantaged and often face unimaginable challenges daily. Please help us to meet the needs of students living in poverty so all of our students may have the resources and support needed to be successful.

Lastly, the pandemic led many families to make tough decisions for their children this year. Some made the choice between in-person and virtual learning, while others with young children entering 4K and kindergarten simply chose not to enroll their children at all during a global pandemic. As a district, we greatly felt the impact with nearly a 6% decrease in enrollment from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020. We believe this to be temporary, but the impact on the Revenue Limit three year average of enrollment will remain and create a multi-year reduction in revenue for districts across the state. We ask for your support in changing the Declining Enrollment Exemption and the Hold Harmless exemption from non-recurring to recurring exemptions for each of the years covered in the biennium.