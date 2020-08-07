Atomic bombs in August

On August 9, a second atom bomb fell on Nagasaki, unleashing more devastation and massive killing. An estimated 130,000 people perished from the Hiroshima bombing, approximately half during the explosion, most of the rest soon thereafter.

The comparable estimate for Nagasaki is 80,000 people. Victims of these terrible weapons continued to die because of radiation and other lingering after effects.

President Obama deserves credit for visiting Hiroshima. Two other U.S. presidents have visited this special city, Richard Nixon in 1964 before he was elected to the White House and Jimmy Carter in 1984 following his presidency.

Obama was particularly eloquent in answering his own important question:

“We come to ponder a terrible force unleashed in a not so distant past. We come to mourn the dead, including over 100,000 in Japanese men, women and children; thousands of Koreans; a dozen Americans held prisoner.”

Since World War II, nuclear weapons have been part of our dangerous world, but have never been used again in war. President Harry Truman refused to employ them during the Korean War, despite public advocacy by General Douglas MacArthur. Truman instead fired the insubordinate MacArthur.