Carthage social work students adapt, innovate and grow

However, this changed a few weeks later when she was able to deliver services to clients through remote mental health groups. When Annie first began working at her field site they didn’t have any telehealth groups. Now suddenly, as Annie reflects, “that’s all we have!” Seeing how an organization could adapt its entire service delivery model so quickly was an important lesson in the need for agencies to be flexible in times of crisis.

Fellow social work student Jenna Welch says the shift was rapid for herself and other classmates whose field sites were suddenly closed. Knowing they still needed to complete their field requirements for graduation, the senior class quickly launched a peer support program to address the stressors involved with the unexpected move to remote learning.

Jenna and her peers needed to collaborate remotely and problem solve how to develop a brand new program in a short timeframe. In addition to developing program policies, recruitment plans and resource lists, Jenna says she learned that “things change in clients’ lives day to day, which requires social workers to change interventions and readjust.”