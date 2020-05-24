Carthage social work students adapt, innovate and grow

It was early March when our senior social work students were having the typical highs and lows associated with their field experience — feeling overwhelmed by the trauma and adversity faced by clients yet marveling at the strength and courage of the human spirit in facing these challenges.
Students left their field sites anticipating spring break, not realizing this would be their final in-person contact with supervisors, colleagues, and clients.
The abrupt shift to remote instruction on college campuses has sparked controversies about the quality of the education students received this semester. Particular challenges were noted in the delivery of labs and other classes that require hands-on learning.
One particularly difficult learning model to replicate in a remote format is the required field placement component within a social work degree. Surprisingly, we found that our senior social work students gained some unexpected skills and learning opportunities that would not have been possible without the circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carthage College senior Annie Shirley notes an important lesson she took from this experience of needing to adapt to changing circumstances.
When the “Safer at Home” order was first implemented by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Annie was no longer able to participate in her field placement at a local mental health facility in Kenosha.
However, this changed a few weeks later when she was able to deliver services to clients through remote mental health groups. When Annie first began working at her field site they didn’t have any telehealth groups. Now suddenly, as Annie reflects, “that’s all we have!” Seeing how an organization could adapt its entire service delivery model so quickly was an important lesson in the need for agencies to be flexible in times of crisis.
Fellow social work student Jenna Welch says the shift was rapid for herself and other classmates whose field sites were suddenly closed. Knowing they still needed to complete their field requirements for graduation, the senior class quickly launched a peer support program to address the stressors involved with the unexpected move to remote learning.
Jenna and her peers needed to collaborate remotely and problem solve how to develop a brand new program in a short timeframe. In addition to developing program policies, recruitment plans and resource lists, Jenna says she learned that “things change in clients’ lives day to day, which requires social workers to change interventions and readjust.”
During the challenging semester Sienna Hirsch learned “not to take things for granted.” Sienna’s field site in Racine stretched her to improve her Spanish speaking skills through serving clients in the Latinx community. One of her goals this semester was to try to spend an entire day at her internship speaking Spanish only.
Because of the abrupt switch to remote service delivery, Sienna did not have the opportunity to see this goal through. This taught her to seize opportunities that present themselves rather than delaying to the next day or week.
While many express doubts about the quality of learning this semester with the switch to remote instruction on college campuses, I believe we might be graduating the most prepared group of seniors in recent memory.
Their need to adapt, adjust and find innovative solutions to unexpected circumstances built some of the most valuable skills an employer could find.
Debbie Minsky-Kelly is a professor at Carthage College.
