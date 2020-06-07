Census 2020: Why your answers matter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Census will provide a snapshot of our nation, our states, our cities, towns and villages —who we are, where we live, and so much more.

Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults and children.

The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, school lunches, education, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, hospitals, fire departments, highway construction and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP and other critical programs and services. There will be an urgent need for funding for programs to help communities impacted by COVID-19.

In addition, the 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.