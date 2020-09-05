Chairman: County Board shall meet and lead when time is right

On Wednesday the Kenosha News published an editorial calling on the County Board to meet in emergency session and criticizing my decision not to hold the board meeting that was regularly scheduled to take place this week.
While I do not ordinarily feel compelled to respond to such opinions, I feel it is necessary to put much of what was contained in that piece in context.
First, the editorial makes a point of stating that I was visiting out of state last week. I can only assume that this detail was included in order to imply that I somehow was unaware of what was happening or implicitly criticize my absence. This seems an odd concern, considering the large variety of ways that we have to transmit and share information. I was in regular contact with the administration and law enforcement officials and was fully informed of what was occurring, including information that was not appropriate for general release.
The decision to not hold a meeting this week was not taken lightly. I had originally expected to cancel the meeting because the County Board did not have business items that needed to be taken up. The County Board generally acts through resolutions and ordinances, which typically are first reviewed and acted upon by committees of the Board. As no committees had met since our last Board meeting in August, we had no regular business which required our attention.
As the week went on, it also became clear to me that meeting posed an unacceptable security risk. For every Supervisor who was insisting that the board should meet, there was at least one asking me how I was going to ensure the safety of the people participating in that meeting. In some instances, the people calling for a meeting and the people requesting additional security, including an escort to and from their vehicle (which they also wanted to be guarded during the meeting) were one and the same. I was unwilling to pull law enforcement officers away from the vital duties of attempting to keep the peace and protect the community simply to indulge the calls of a minority of the board to have a meeting.
And while I don’t deny that there may be steps that the County Board can take moving forward, no one has yet been able to indicate to me what immediate actions could have been taken at a meeting last week or could be taken now. While certain members of the board were knocking on the doors of their fellow supervisors in the middle of the night, the steps were already being taken to secure the presence of the National Guard as city, county, and state officials coordinated to ensure that they were here Monday night. The numbers of Guardsmen increased every night as those same local and state officials worked together, despite the challenges posed by demonstrators, counter demonstrators, self-appointed “protectors,” and agitators from out of area.
The job of the County Board is not to concern ourselves with the day to day running of the government. We are not administrators, law enforcement, or experts in security matters. We are legislators. We pass the County’s budget and set broad policy goals which are carried out by others. I expect that there will be a role for the County Board moving forward. Already this year we have committed to including body cameras in the upcoming budget. There will likely be financial impacts to the County as a result of last week’s events. But these are issues that can be addressed in the future, when we have the information necessary to calmly and deliberately consider them.
Finally, I should remind everyone that individual Supervisors do not speak for the County Board. Several supervisors sent a letter earlier this week encouraging the president to visit Kenosha, despite the requests from city and state leaders to consider postponing. It was certainly their right to send such a letter, and to identify themselves as County Board supervisors in signing it. While I cannot speak for other members of the board, it is my understanding that the letter was not circulated nor was an effort made to determine whether other supervisors would want to attach their names to the letter. It spoke, therefore, only for those who had signed it.
I do not see a value in meeting merely to be seen as “doing something” when our ability to make an immediate difference is unclear at best. I do not intend to allow those who would try to exploit these tragic circumstances in order to advance an agenda intended to attack and second guess decision makers an open forum in which to do so. Make no mistake – the County Board shall meet and shall lead. But it will do so in a manner designed to constructively contribute to the healing of our community, not one meant to play on our fears and anxieties to further divide us.
John O’Day is chairman of the County Board.
