Chairman: County Board shall meet and lead when time is right

The job of the County Board is not to concern ourselves with the day to day running of the government. We are not administrators, law enforcement, or experts in security matters. We are legislators. We pass the County’s budget and set broad policy goals which are carried out by others. I expect that there will be a role for the County Board moving forward. Already this year we have committed to including body cameras in the upcoming budget. There will likely be financial impacts to the County as a result of last week’s events. But these are issues that can be addressed in the future, when we have the information necessary to calmly and deliberately consider them.

Finally, I should remind everyone that individual Supervisors do not speak for the County Board. Several supervisors sent a letter earlier this week encouraging the president to visit Kenosha, despite the requests from city and state leaders to consider postponing. It was certainly their right to send such a letter, and to identify themselves as County Board supervisors in signing it. While I cannot speak for other members of the board, it is my understanding that the letter was not circulated nor was an effort made to determine whether other supervisors would want to attach their names to the letter. It spoke, therefore, only for those who had signed it.

I do not see a value in meeting merely to be seen as “doing something” when our ability to make an immediate difference is unclear at best. I do not intend to allow those who would try to exploit these tragic circumstances in order to advance an agenda intended to attack and second guess decision makers an open forum in which to do so. Make no mistake – the County Board shall meet and shall lead. But it will do so in a manner designed to constructively contribute to the healing of our community, not one meant to play on our fears and anxieties to further divide us.

John O’Day is chairman of the County Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0