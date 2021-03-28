Chancellor Ford and President Swallow: The power of partnerships to transform

When the goal is as universally important as increasing access to higher education and attainment of bachelor’s degrees, we must roll up our sleeves and work together.

Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside have a long history of working together for the betterment of students and our communities. We invite you to learn more about the “Power of Partnerships” between our institutions and how together we are transforming the lives of our graduates and our communities.

Moon shot for equity

Our commitment to eliminate persistent equity gaps in higher education is unwavering. That’s why Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside recently joined the nation’s first regional consortium to commit to Moon Shot for Equity, a national initiative that aims to close equity gaps in higher education by 2030. We’ll be working with our Milwaukee-region higher education colleagues and national education services firm EAB to implement 15 best or promising practices to eliminate equity gaps. Our goal is to provide more students, especially students of color, with pathways to complete — and not simply begin — a four-year college or university education.