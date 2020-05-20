Children and the economic recovery

For more than eight weeks, hundreds of thousands of American school children have been learning from home…or not. Most states have declared that students will not return to their school buildings this school year.
For some families, home education is their choice and it works brilliantly. But homeschooling does not work for every parent, nor every student. Some parents have been working away from home as “essential” workers or are feverishly attempting to work from home.
Those leaving the house to work have a new layer of stress: trying to protect themselves from the virus in their workplace in addition to worrying that their children are going weeks on end without really learning properly. Parents working from home are attempting to stay focused, attend conference calls and meetings while not completely ignoring their children or neglecting a child’s mental and emotional well-being.
Depending on the age of the child, some students are more self-sufficient than others. Some have physical, emotional or educational challenges that trained specialists in schools are most qualified to teach. These children require extra help to learn from educators with much more training than their parents possess.
Regardless of their motivational level, the vast majority of students still need to be taught the material, not just practice it at home. This is the biggest difference between homeschooling and homework. America’s kids need to be taught. By a teacher. Who went to school for educating young minds. Zoom meetings can only go so far.
Teachers are doing their best with the resources they have, and some schools have greater disparities than others. Not all students have access to internet, a computer or a parent who can keep them on task and help them learn. Hence, some American children are doing very little learning right now and the parents and teachers really can’t be to blame. This is a less than ideal learning environment.
This problem is compounded if both parents need to be out of the home for work and one or more children are remote learning. Young kids cannot be left home alone, grandparents are being encouraged to keep their distance and private tutors or nannies are expensive. One parent homeschooling more than one child is incredibly challenging, especially when magnified by parental stress. Parental stress can lead to emotional and physical abuse of children, much of which goes unreported during “safer at home” because no one is seeing these kids except their parents. Children learning from home cannot become the new normal going into the fall. It is a massive disservice to America’s students.
This summer also poses threats to America’s reopening unless youth activities are part of the plan. Wisconsin is a great example of this: summer camps are closed, summer schools are closed, pools are closed, most outdoor festivals and activities are cancelled. What is America’s youth to do?
We cannot truly get back to work until America’s children have something productive, reliable, physical or educational to do. Only a portion of the workforce will be able to return if only one parent can return to work; the other is on “kid duty”. Single parents have even more to juggle. This will have a dramatic impact on the economic recovery and ultimately, it’s the children who suffer.
Summer camps need to (safely) reopen and summer school should be an option to those who need it. Come fall, students need to return to the classroom. They need to be taught by teachers, socialize with their peers and participate in sports and activities.
Returning to school will not be like it was and each state and district will handle it differently. Ultimately, it will be incumbent on parents to keep their child home if he or she is unwell.
We now know that a modicum of learning can happen remotely, which could be ideal for a short-term sick leave from school. This will likely be part of the “new normal”. America can bounce back and persevere, but we cannot underestimate the role that children have in our recovery.
Jane Wright of Kenosha is an orthodontist and mother of five children.
