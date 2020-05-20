Children and the economic recovery

Teachers are doing their best with the resources they have, and some schools have greater disparities than others. Not all students have access to internet, a computer or a parent who can keep them on task and help them learn. Hence, some American children are doing very little learning right now and the parents and teachers really can’t be to blame. This is a less than ideal learning environment.

This problem is compounded if both parents need to be out of the home for work and one or more children are remote learning. Young kids cannot be left home alone, grandparents are being encouraged to keep their distance and private tutors or nannies are expensive. One parent homeschooling more than one child is incredibly challenging, especially when magnified by parental stress. Parental stress can lead to emotional and physical abuse of children, much of which goes unreported during “safer at home” because no one is seeing these kids except their parents. Children learning from home cannot become the new normal going into the fall. It is a massive disservice to America’s students.

This summer also poses threats to America’s reopening unless youth activities are part of the plan. Wisconsin is a great example of this: summer camps are closed, summer schools are closed, pools are closed, most outdoor festivals and activities are cancelled. What is America’s youth to do?