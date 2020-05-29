Closing the digital divide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the first half of the 20th century, a well-known psychologist, Abraham Maslow, created what is now seen as foundational in the social sector: Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

Here, he stated that basic needs—like food, housing, rest, employment, and health—must be met before a person can effectively take on the betterment of the self, like learning and community connection.

What was true then is still true now, and a lot of great work has been done in Kenosha county around food distribution, housing help, and employment, especially since we have started “safer at home.”

But what sits in the shadow of supplying basic needs is a much more important question: how does a person gain access to them? This has to do with basic infrastructure.

Prior to the early 90s, access meant cars, roads, safe sidewalks, electricity, telephones, and water. In the last 30 years, a new way of connection has exploded and become a main hub for almost every daily activity: the internet.

While we can debate whether this has been a net positive or negative, the internet is here to stay, and it has changed our way of life—and made connection and gaining knowledge a lot easier.