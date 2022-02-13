Commentary: A dialogue on crossing “the Color Line”

Mimi: Wayne, so we are here in February – Black History month!

Wayne: As a white man and a sociologist, I try to reflect upon history with an open mind and heart. Parts of that discovery will be painful. My reactions are shaped by experiences. Only about one in 10 White U.S. adults has significant, close friendships or family connections to persons outside their race or ethnic reference group. There are lessons to be learned from voices I didn’t hear growing up in 1960s North Central Wisconsin. This isn’t about guilt, but about adding more diverse voices.

Mimi: Indeed, there is a shared history to be acknowledged. In 1926, Carter Woodson, an African American historian, announced the second week of February as “Negro History Week”, in part because of two significant February birthdays for the Black community: Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb 12 and Frederick Douglass’s on February 14. The “Negro History Week” thus heralded today’s Black History Month.

Wayne: That was a clear initiative to teach and make known the history of African Americans in public schools. The recognition of the importance of African Americans in U.S. history was an uncomfortable subject at that time.

Mimi: From a non-White perspective, I think the discomfort, to this day, comes from crossing “the color line” to include African Americans in the nation’s make-up. Frederick Douglass first used the term in his 1881 article “The Color Line.” The opening line reads: “Few evils are less accessible to the force of reason…than a long-standing prejudice.” This is powerful to explain divisions by skin color.

Wayne: To cross the color line, we connect our own biographies to unfamiliar voices beyond our comfort zones. African American history is American history, a tool to search for the truth about who we are and where we have been.

Mimi: “Crossers” like Douglass, W.E.B. DuBois, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, and of course, MLK, challenged “the color line” and reshaped US history. Today, the “long-standing prejudice” may not be as open as a century ago, but it remains.

Wayne: DuBois was the first African American to receive a doctorate from Harvard. Pauly Murray, the first African American woman ordained in the Episcopal Church and a pioneer civil rights lawyer, is barely known among Americans.

Mimi: African Americans are diverse. Identities overlap, such as race and gender for Pauly Murray. How have African Americans contributed toward diversity in the United States?

Wayne: African Americans were 14% of the 2019 U.S. population. “Black alone” identity in Pew Forum surveys declined from 93% to 87% of Blacks from 2000 to 2019, pointing to growing multiracial identification. Median age for Blacks in the U.S. in 2019 was 35 compared with 43 for non-Hispanic Whites. Our demographic future will be less White, more multiracial. One-quarter of African American children live below the poverty line compared to twelve percent for the country overall.

Mimi: With “the color line” still in our social systems, let’s also notice that the concept of African-American now embraces a diverse range of identities in the mainstream. Oprah Winfrey personifies American entrepreneurialism, Barack Obama sets up a milestone for political achievement in history, Beyoncé shines as an entertainment icon. It is not uncommon today for African Americans to be diplomats, medical doctors, lawyers, executives. “The color line” is shifting, blurring across traditional categories.

Wayne: This shifting reaffirms what MLK believed — content of character matters more than skin color, that this is a goal worth pursuing.

Mimi: BLM may be a significant “crossing” movement, perhaps the most transformative civil rights movement since the 1960s. BLM has reset “the color line,” bringing diverse groups together around shared concerns about justice.

Wayne: A movement is bound to change the status quo. Hope this February is another reminder of cultural and social transformations. Better to light a candle than curse the darkness, Mimi.

Mimi Yang and Wayne Thompson are professors emeritus at Carthage College.

