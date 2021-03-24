COMMENTARY: A teacher's perspective on the pandemic one year later

On March 13, 2020, I said goodbye to my students for the weekend ... so I thought. It had already been a particularly stressful week. We had a time change due to daylight savings, there was a full moon and it was Friday the 13th. Anyone who works in any capacity dealing with people will agree that this trifecta is definitely a cause for a crazy few days. But by the end of the weekend, COVID-19 hit our area and we were told that we were not coming back in person. One year later, we are still dealing with this.

I didn’t know this was the beginning of the most stressful and bleary year of my career. I didn’t know that at first teachers would be hailed as amazing and a Godsend and thanked beyond belief … to later having to defend their commitment to their profession, their students and families and being told they were lazy. How does this happen in a matter of months?

Most of those who choose to teach, do so because they feel they help nourish, nurture and engage young people to become positive members of society. We have a passion to learn from the students as we teach them. We want to build relationships, work with people who share our passion, and be role models to this impressionable youth. And here we are … having to defend ourselves because we are in the middle of a pandemic.