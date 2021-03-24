COMMENTARY: A teacher's perspective on the pandemic one year later

On March 13, 2020, I said goodbye to my students for the weekend ... so I thought. It had already been a particularly stressful week. We had a time change due to daylight savings, there was a full moon and it was Friday the 13th. Anyone who works in any capacity dealing with people will agree that this trifecta is definitely a cause for a crazy few days. But by the end of the weekend, COVID-19 hit our area and we were told that we were not coming back in person. One year later, we are still dealing with this.
I didn’t know this was the beginning of the most stressful and bleary year of my career. I didn’t know that at first teachers would be hailed as amazing and a Godsend and thanked beyond belief … to later having to defend their commitment to their profession, their students and families and being told they were lazy. How does this happen in a matter of months?
Most of those who choose to teach, do so because they feel they help nourish, nurture and engage young people to become positive members of society. We have a passion to learn from the students as we teach them. We want to build relationships, work with people who share our passion, and be role models to this impressionable youth. And here we are … having to defend ourselves because we are in the middle of a pandemic.
We were not prepared. We were not prepared as a world, a country, a state, a city, or a school district to deal with this. Teachers were not prepared. But we pulled it together and did what we could do at a moment’s notice. And, we were saluted and praised, exalted and celebrated. Now, this is not the case.
Teachers are beyond burnt out. It is not our normal February/March burnout. It is exhaustion. It is fear. It is defeat. There has been so much damage done to education and teachers during this past year. And we are at a point where many of us plan to seek other careers, as we are overwhelmed with the shaming, lack of support, and stress we have endured. The demands and ridicule we have experienced have been off the charts.
There have been people who have supported us. And we are thankful for that. But the amount of pressure, “pivoting”, criticism, and judgment has us at a point where we are lost. Recruiting and retaining teachers is a problem in our country. After this year, how are we going to make sure that enough of us stay in the field to properly educate our children? I am afraid of what I may see next fall, as many of us shift to another career choice, or retire. I hope I am wrong, but I don’t think this is going to be the case.
Janelle Ebner is in her eighth year teaching at Indian Trail High School. She worked in child development for 27 years prior to that. She is a member of the Kenosha Education Association, Wisconsin Education Association Council and National Education Association.