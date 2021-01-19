COMMENTARY: Arguing over use of 'Dr.' not the reason for kerfuffle — this time

Let’s settle this once and for all. Should someone who has earned an academic doctorate be entitled to call himself or herself “Dr.”? It’s one of the weirder debates of the past few weeks, although it has simmered below the surface and just outside our normal field of vision for many years.
Recently, a candidate for superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction had her candidacy challenged because she used the title “Dr.” in front of her name on nomination papers. It actually led to a debate among the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which voted to allow her to remain on the ballot for the nonpartisan primary on Feb. 16. The two highest vote-getters in the primary will face off on April 6.
On college campuses, since the beginning of time, a large percentage of the faculty have earned doctorates in their own specialized field. And a small subset of those insisted we address them as Dr. Smith (or whatever). Beyond the bubble of the campus, most of the world didn’t care one way or the other. The AP Stylebook (which the Kenosha News and most newspaper use as their baseline guidance on questions of style and language usage) specifically tells us to limit the use of the “Dr.” title to physicians. No Ph.D.s allowed. (We can also use the title for dentists, doctor of optometry, etc.)
This current cultural disagreement seems to have pushed itself to the surface over the claims (mostly of media, bloggers, old white guys and the Twitterverse) that our soon-to-be First Lady should not refer to herself as “Dr. Jill.”
Biden, holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware. Her temerity in suggesting that there is nothing wrong with using the title even drew a vitriolic op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal mocking her: “(She) should think about dropping the honorific, which feels fraudulent, even comic.”
And, one might assume that this line of thinking led to the challenge of the nominating petition of Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, one of seven candidates for secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. You would be wrong, at least on the surface.
Hendricks-Williams worked in Gov. Tony Evers’ Milwaukee office and as an assistant director of teacher education at the state Department of Public Instruction. Not surprisingly, another candidate, former Brown Deer Schools Superintendent Deborah Kerr, filed the challenge.
An Elections Commission tied vote on the challenge means she will remain on the ballot. The petition of Hendricks-Williams was challenged because Wisconsin election rules do not allow candidates to use abbreviations or titles at the top of their nomination papers.
Forgive us for breathing a sigh of relief. At least this dust up was just some good old-fashioned, candidate-on-candidate sniping. It was not a case of media-fueled, left-on-right cultural carping.
Rex Davenport is deputy editor of the Kenosha News. Email him at: rdavenport@kenoshanews.com