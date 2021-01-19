COMMENTARY: Arguing over use of 'Dr.' not the reason for kerfuffle — this time

Let’s settle this once and for all. Should someone who has earned an academic doctorate be entitled to call himself or herself “Dr.”? It’s one of the weirder debates of the past few weeks, although it has simmered below the surface and just outside our normal field of vision for many years.

Recently, a candidate for superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction had her candidacy challenged because she used the title “Dr.” in front of her name on nomination papers. It actually led to a debate among the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which voted to allow her to remain on the ballot for the nonpartisan primary on Feb. 16. The two highest vote-getters in the primary will face off on April 6.

On college campuses, since the beginning of time, a large percentage of the faculty have earned doctorates in their own specialized field. And a small subset of those insisted we address them as Dr. Smith (or whatever). Beyond the bubble of the campus, most of the world didn’t care one way or the other. The AP Stylebook (which the Kenosha News and most newspaper use as their baseline guidance on questions of style and language usage) specifically tells us to limit the use of the “Dr.” title to physicians. No Ph.D.s allowed. (We can also use the title for dentists, doctor of optometry, etc.)