COMMENTARY: Beyond Denial: Racism in faith communities

The past year of isolation has underscored our human need for community and belonging. For people of faith, the communities we gather with do more than meet these foundational human needs. As sacred texts are read, spiritual songs are sung, and prayers are lifted, something profound and impactful takes place: formation. It is within communities of faith that some of humanity’s deepest truths are explored and the most transcendent stories are told and retold.

It is from this context, and the traditions they draw from, that communities, families, and people understand themselves and the world. Within these communities, they are told who they are, what is to be feared, what is to be glorified, and what is to be condemned. All of this, to embody what it means to truly live well in the world as we find it, often in preparation for a world yet revealed.

With all this in-hand, these communities of faith hold what is needed to lift their eyes over the dividing fences that often hamper the moral vision of institutions and nations. They possess everything necessary for dispensing with man-made social constructions fashioned to justify the actions of imperfect people and groups. They have ancient, transcendent wisdom that undergirds some of society’s most cherished sensibilities.