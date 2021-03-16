COMMENTARY: Beyond Denial: Racism in faith communities

The past year of isolation has underscored our human need for community and belonging. For people of faith, the communities we gather with do more than meet these foundational human needs. As sacred texts are read, spiritual songs are sung, and prayers are lifted, something profound and impactful takes place: formation. It is within communities of faith that some of humanity’s deepest truths are explored and the most transcendent stories are told and retold.
It is from this context, and the traditions they draw from, that communities, families, and people understand themselves and the world. Within these communities, they are told who they are, what is to be feared, what is to be glorified, and what is to be condemned. All of this, to embody what it means to truly live well in the world as we find it, often in preparation for a world yet revealed.
With all this in-hand, these communities of faith hold what is needed to lift their eyes over the dividing fences that often hamper the moral vision of institutions and nations. They possess everything necessary for dispensing with man-made social constructions fashioned to justify the actions of imperfect people and groups. They have ancient, transcendent wisdom that undergirds some of society’s most cherished sensibilities.
And yet, for most of the major religious traditions of Western Civilization, these spiritual and moral assets did not shield wider society or individual souls from the parasitic malformation of racism. This is not a radical assertion, but a fact of clear-eyed historical observation. When observing the mainstream American religious traditions’ failure to decisively confront and defeat racism, the question is not “Did this happen?” but “How did this happen?” This question of How? must be the soul-searching and long-overdue moral inquiry of primary focus for this generation (religious and non-religious alike), even as we peer ahead to the practical and urgent question of “What should be done?”
Sadly, when exhorted to hear the hard stories of the not-so-long-ago past, to consider the perspectives of those our history textbooks are written about but not by, to grapple with the emotions that surface upon observing ancestors committed to lofty creeds, committing debased acts, the response is all too often either a direct or indirect: “No”. But this answer cannot stand on its own for long. Therefore, denial has often been deployed against the nagging dissonance:
Denial of any connection to the injustices of the past or present.
Denial of the validity of other perspectives or ways of understanding truth.
Denial of the helpfulness of even asking such questions.
Denial of the reality that things were or are as bad as some people make them out to be.
Denial of the ways our people, tradition, or denomination were complicit in the wrongs committed.
This strategy has been disappointingly prevalent within the religious institutions of America throughout our history and especially in the wake of societal opportunities for moral reckoning around racism, such as the Abolitionist Movement of the 19th century and the Civil Rights Movement of the 20th.
And now, the Black Lives Matter Movement of the 21st.
In this current opportunity, some denominations and faith communities are defaulting to denial once again. But many are choosing another path. Many are searching:
Searching for connection to the injustices of the past or present.
Searching for the validity of other perspectives or ways of understanding truth.
Searching for understanding by asking questions.
Searching for the reality that things were or are as bad as some people make them out to be.
Searching for the ways our people, tradition, or denomination were complicit in the wrongs committed.
As the stories, histories, and beliefs of each faith community and tradition has its own uniqueness, so this searching will have unique discoveries. Some will find inspiring stories of quiet service and moral clarity. Others will find faith-shaking records of callous hearts-n-minds and complicity in the dehumanization of racism. Some will find almost no mention of racism at all, which can be its own record. Many will find a complex mix of examples of the best of what that group’s potential together has to offer and instances of capitulation to one of the more insidious sins of our nation.
The choice between searching and denial will likely mark the new fault lines between and within faith communities and traditions in the coming decades. Unfortunately, history shows that the majority of Christian churches, comprising America’s largest faith tradition, will likely be pulled towards denial of one kind or another.
On the other hand, if the present takes any cues from the past, we can know that progress and moral and spiritual awakening does not demand having a majority on-board to open sails into fresh winds. A brave and faithful remnant can breathe life into long-neglected ways.
These communities of faith already hold what is needed to lift their eyes over the dividing fences. Their traditions hold tools that bridge the spaces between searching, finding, and charting a new way forward: lament, repentance, prayer/meditation, and brotherly love.
We all must hope that these hands are not feeble. For American faith communities are a crucial part of this more perfect union we are making, together.
Alex Whitaker is a Kenosha County resident and a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. Alex holds a masters of divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and served as a pastor for over a decade. He is passionate about helping others begin the journey of being an integrated, healthy person by seeing the interconnectedness of all things.