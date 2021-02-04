COMMENTARY: Black history benefits all of us

When Dr. Carter G. Woodson created the celebration of Negro History Week in 1926, it was because he felt that history books either excluded, ignored or misrepresented the legacy and valuable contributions that Black people had made to this country. Dr. Woodson was a Harvard educated scholar, historian and author who knew the significance of how excluding the history of Black people impacted how their story is told.

Dr. Woodson pushed to have the history of Black people included as part of the complete American story. Dr Woodson knew that including the history of Black Americans would not diminish the story of any other groups of people who made important contributions to the building of this great nation.

Including the contributions of Black people such as Sojourner Truth, Harriett Tubman, Booker T. Washington, WEB DuBois and Martin Luther King, Jr. doesn’t change the impact of those well-known American stories that we all learned about George Washington, Paul Revere, Abraham Lincoln, Betsy Ross or Susan B. Anthony, etc. Sharing the richness and variety of our collective American experience and adding the contributions of African Americans and other people of color doesn’t diminish our American history but enriches it, through the inclusive stories of how we overcame many obstacles to become the great American melting pot experience.