COMMENTARY: Black history benefits all of us

When Dr. Carter G. Woodson created the celebration of Negro History Week in 1926, it was because he felt that history books either excluded, ignored or misrepresented the legacy and valuable contributions that Black people had made to this country. Dr. Woodson was a Harvard educated scholar, historian and author who knew the significance of how excluding the history of Black people impacted how their story is told.
Dr. Woodson pushed to have the history of Black people included as part of the complete American story. Dr Woodson knew that including the history of Black Americans would not diminish the story of any other groups of people who made important contributions to the building of this great nation.
Including the contributions of Black people such as Sojourner Truth, Harriett Tubman, Booker T. Washington, WEB DuBois and Martin Luther King, Jr. doesn’t change the impact of those well-known American stories that we all learned about George Washington, Paul Revere, Abraham Lincoln, Betsy Ross or Susan B. Anthony, etc. Sharing the richness and variety of our collective American experience and adding the contributions of African Americans and other people of color doesn’t diminish our American history but enriches it, through the inclusive stories of how we overcame many obstacles to become the great American melting pot experience.
Including the history of African Americans and other people of color not only enhances our great history but it completes the American story. As Americans, we all share common values, hopes and dreams. Our collective stories make up the American story of overcoming obstacles, advancing from rags to riches, and moving from slave ships to business ownership. There are many great stories that need to be told in our American history books, not just those that make certain groups of people appear superior to others. We all benefit when the American story of tragedy and triumph, war and peace, is shared through the lens of inclusion rather than exclusion. Some elements of our American history are very painful, but the true history of our country is necessary to show how far we’ve come as a nation of immigrants.
Imagine if our American history books included the amazing stories of Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, etc. in the formation of these United States of America. If that day ever comes we’ll no longer need to have separate months set aside every year to highlight and celebrate various American ethnic groups. Until that day comes, let’s all celebrate Black History Month in February by participating in some of the many events that are planned, both locally and nationally. You can start by visiting the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism Facebook page to see and hear local community members share snippets of information about key black historical figures and important events from Black History. After all, Black History Month is a celebration of American History!
Adelene Greene is retired Kenosha County Workforce Development Director and the Leader of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.