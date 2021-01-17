Commentary: Celebrating inclusion, equity and the sharing of knowledge

Monday we celebrate as a nation the profound and lasting legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Many government offices will be closed. The Library, however, will enthusiastically open its doors to everyone. We can think of no better way to honor MLK's commitment to equity and justice than to provide free access to the world of ideas on this important day.

The public library was founded on the principle that in order for the great American Experiment of democracy to succeed, every citizen should have free and equal access to lifelong education. Make no mistake. The Public Library as an institution has not always lived up to its principles. Segregation in libraries was common in southern states until the 1970s and many activists gave their lives to establish Freedom Libraries to provide excluded African Americans with access to books. Library staff, library boards, and library collections still do not adequately reflect the communities we serve. Barriers to service still exist, however subtle. Much change still needs to happen if we aspire to live up to the principles on which we were founded.