COMMENTARY: Country-of-origin mandates would limit online grocery, harm Wisconsin consumers and farmers

As a grocer, the most important job I have is making sure our customers get the items they need, when they need them and at the best price I can offer. Since the onset of the pandemic some 15 months ago, a crucial component of that mission has been our online shopping services, primarily through our ShopWoodmans.com platform supplemented by third-party fulfillment partners.

Rarely does a day go by that I don’t hear from someone thanking me, for themselves or on behalf of a homebound relative or friend, for making it possible for them to obtain the groceries they need at a good price through ShopWoodmans.com pickup and delivery, which was one of the first such services available in our market when it launched five years ago.

To deliver on this expectation, Woodman’s Food Markets employs approximately 700 employees — about 40 per store — who are devoted solely to fulfilling online shopping orders.