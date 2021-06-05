Commentary: Cultivating friendships — Race Amity Day Kenosha set for June 13

Amity. That is an old-fashioned word we just might want to dust off and put back into use. It means friendship. Actually, it means a special kind of friendship; the friendship that exists between people who don’t know each other. It has a connotation of a person wishing the best for the another just because they are both human. It is why our grandparents travelled one town over to help a newcomer raise a barn. It is why we make donations after disasters happen. We put it on Christmas cards: Goodwill to All. Amity.
So, what would racial amity be? The National Center for Race Amity (www.raceamity.org) says it is “the ability to overcome racial prejudice through association, goodwill and collaboration”. Racial amity is an ABILITY even when you are scared or after you’ve been hurt. Even if it means going against the tide.
The NCRA reminds us of times when people of different races came together to advance social conditions. These days we might think that we only have a tradition of injustice. Strong as that inequity has been and is the NCRA tells us that it can be different. It is possible. It has been done before.
They call these victories “America’s Other Tradition” and highlight past collaborations between Thomas Garrett and Harriet Tubman, Fred Ross and Cesar Chavez, and Rabbi Abraham Herschel and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others. We can take heart.
This year marks the 100th anniversary since the first Race Amity Day was celebrated in Washington, D.C. Over 1500 individuals attended. It was a faith-based event to promote the oneness of mankind, organized by members of the Baha’i Faith in America.
This year is the first year we will celebrate Race Amity Day in Kenosha. Please join us for a celebration of Racial Amity. It is scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at the Creative Space, 624 57th St. This event will be livestreamed over Facebook on the Kenosha Creative Space page. People of all faiths and backgrounds are warmly invited to attend.
Mary Curran Rhodes is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and a member of the Baha’i Faith.