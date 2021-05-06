COMMENTARY: Drivers’ licenses needed for undocumented residents

Most of the 9/11 attackers used fraudulent IDs to board the planes they used as bombs to kill thousands of Americans. Some in Washington floated the idea that national standards for drivers’ licenses, which would also serve as federal IDs, would keep us safer. Without much deliberation or debate, Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to end states’ ability to define their own requirements for drivers’ licenses. The act also made holding a federal ID a requirement for air travel.

Only six states, Wisconsin among them, complied in a timely fashion. Seventeen, including predominantly Republican states like Montana, Idaho, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, passed legislation specifically to refuse compliance with the law. More than 30 just stalled, waiting until the last possible moment to implement the law, which faced numerous constitutional challenges. If you have renewed your driver’s license recently, you encountered new documents requirements and red tape, for which you can thank this law.

One of the not-so-hidden agendas behind the law was to make life even more difficult for migrants. It was an early example of the kind of thinking behind “self-deportation” policies. If we can make life nasty enough for these families, the argument goes, they will leave of their own accord.