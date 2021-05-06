COMMENTARY: Drivers’ licenses needed for undocumented residents

Most of the 9/11 attackers used fraudulent IDs to board the planes they used as bombs to kill thousands of Americans. Some in Washington floated the idea that national standards for drivers’ licenses, which would also serve as federal IDs, would keep us safer. Without much deliberation or debate, Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to end states’ ability to define their own requirements for drivers’ licenses. The act also made holding a federal ID a requirement for air travel.
Only six states, Wisconsin among them, complied in a timely fashion. Seventeen, including predominantly Republican states like Montana, Idaho, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, passed legislation specifically to refuse compliance with the law. More than 30 just stalled, waiting until the last possible moment to implement the law, which faced numerous constitutional challenges. If you have renewed your driver’s license recently, you encountered new documents requirements and red tape, for which you can thank this law.
One of the not-so-hidden agendas behind the law was to make life even more difficult for migrants. It was an early example of the kind of thinking behind “self-deportation” policies. If we can make life nasty enough for these families, the argument goes, they will leave of their own accord.
People without legal status or a way to get it have no way to obtain the new drivers’ licenses. Indeed, citing people for driving without a license has proved to be an effective way of placing them in removal proceedings. The resultant family separations have disproportionately hit our Latino community, which has largely hidden its nightmarish consequences from the Anglo population.
Even Anglos have had to confront the numerous unintended consequences of the bill, however. While REAL IDs were supposed to make us safer, they have produced the opposite effect in practice. As our own (Republican) Kenosha County sheriff notes, “Often, officers deal with subjects that carry no documentation of who they are or where they live. (Drivers’ licenses) would help law enforcement identify undocumented people we may have in a traffic stop, or really any type of law enforcement issue.”
In addition, state revenue dried up when tens of thousands could no longer use the DMV. Insurance companies lost business because you can’t buy car insurance without a driver’s license. Ordinary people caught driving to work or taking their children to the doctor now clog up our traffic courts; judges can no longer focus on those who have had their licenses revoked for good reason. Hit-and-run crashes are more common because drivers fear that any encounter with police might cost their family everything.
Fortunately, the REAL ID Act left a loophole, which allows states to create special drivers’ licenses for undocumented residents that are not federal IDs. That means they can’t be used for any other purpose, like voting. Many states, including Illinois, have already adopted this common-sense solution.
Wisconsin is considering such a move now, but the Joint Finance Committee is reportedly ready to strike it from the state budget proposal. If you support increasing state revenues, enhancing public safety, and protecting all of our families, let your state representatives hear your voice.
IN PHOTOS: Grace Welcome Center blesses walk-in cooler
Christening the cooler
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
GRACE LUTHERAN WALK-IN COOLER
Stephanie Mitchell is the Valor Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Carthage College.