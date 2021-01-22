Commentary: For me, photo at Mars Cheese Castle will always connect Biden with our community

In making the rounds of local elected officials for reactions on the inauguration of President Joe Biden this week, I got Kenosha Ald. Bill Siel on the phone. And although my main goal was to get a quote or two, I also wanted to ask him about an iconic photo of Biden he snapped a few years ago.

Even before his inauguration this week, we had all seen hundreds of thousands of images of Biden. But this particular photo has stuck with me since 2012. In came to mind again this week. It has always been an example that our highest elected officials are still connected to us on a local level. It is uniquely Kenosha.

Bill, a longtime Kenosha News photographer, was part of the mob of media chasing Biden as he made a stop in Kenosha on Oct. 26, 2012. It was the waning days of the Obama-Biden effort to win reelection. Biden’s time in Kenosha was to be split between an obligatory campaign speech at UW-Parkside and a press-the-flesh event at Mars Cheese Castle.

The Veep was accompanied on the visit by a pool of reporters, photographers and videographers. A slew of local newspaper, radio and TV people added to the chaos. With parking limited at both the UW-P campus and at Mars, Bill had grabbed a ride with a campaign staffer to Mars, the earlier event of the two.