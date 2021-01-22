Commentary: For me, photo at Mars Cheese Castle will always connect Biden with our community

In making the rounds of local elected officials for reactions on the inauguration of President Joe Biden this week, I got Kenosha Ald. Bill Siel on the phone. And although my main goal was to get a quote or two, I also wanted to ask him about an iconic photo of Biden he snapped a few years ago.
Even before his inauguration this week, we had all seen hundreds of thousands of images of Biden. But this particular photo has stuck with me since 2012. In came to mind again this week. It has always been an example that our highest elected officials are still connected to us on a local level. It is uniquely Kenosha.
Bill, a longtime Kenosha News photographer, was part of the mob of media chasing Biden as he made a stop in Kenosha on Oct. 26, 2012. It was the waning days of the Obama-Biden effort to win reelection. Biden’s time in Kenosha was to be split between an obligatory campaign speech at UW-Parkside and a press-the-flesh event at Mars Cheese Castle.
The Veep was accompanied on the visit by a pool of reporters, photographers and videographers. A slew of local newspaper, radio and TV people added to the chaos. With parking limited at both the UW-P campus and at Mars, Bill had grabbed a ride with a campaign staffer to Mars, the earlier event of the two.
Inside the store, the dutiful media scrum was waiting behind a rope line, anticipating the usual talk to the people-eat some local food shots and sound bites. Bill arrived in the parking lot at the same moment as Biden, however, and fired off the shot that still makes me smile. Joe, sporting his Ray-Ban Aviators and his 50,000-watt smile was captured getting out of his car beneath the massive Mars Cheese Castle sign.
I don’t know why this image has stuck with me. I have several similar pictures of friends in almost the same spot, but so do thousands of other people. It’s part of the Wisconsin vacation experience for many people.
In the wake of the civil unrest of August, candidate Biden came to our community in a role of listener and consoler. A lot of the photos from that visit helped us see the man in a new way.
But the Mars photo is something else.
“Inside, it was all the usual media stuff,” said Bill. “People eating and photographers sticking cameras in their faces. Everyone was on top of one another.
And coming back with something beyond the usual candidate speaking in front of people in a gym was also a plus. Bill said: “I was happy to get something that wasn’t a (politician at a) podium shot.”
The photo has lived on. A Google image search with “Biden” and “Mars Cheese Castle” and Bill’s name finds it right away. I worked with Bill for a few years, and I have known him for a lot more. He’s an intuitive photographer whose images tell powerful stories. His peers agree, having recognized his work in many competitions.
But, he didn’t hesitate to admit that timing and luck played a role in this one. And that’s OK with me. I’m just happy that this photo exists. It makes me feel like Kenosha has a unique connection with our new president.
Rex Davenport is deputy editor for the Kenosha News.
