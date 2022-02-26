Commentary from Aaliyah Alshaa: Unshackling the mind to human revival

Our societies and communities across the globe regularly witness oppression, neglect and segregation. Each individual or group of people who experience any form of oppression, directly or indirectly, have a natural instinct and urge to react, to protect, to defend and put a stop to the injustices they face or witness. In many cases, more specifically within the black community in America, the neglect and oppression are apparent, so our urge and focus to defend, empower or support would naturally be ignited and directed towards this group of people.

Malcolm X (Malik El-Shabazz) began his journey with an immediate focus and urge to stand up and protect his own community. However, what made him a truly powerful and unique leader, was his reformed ideology that sparked during his time in prison. It led to an intensified instinct to cure global oppression, which redirected his studies in the prison library, focusing on books that supported a solution for the revival of humanity from the originator and sustainer of it. This ignited his love of reading tremendously, stating that, “from then until I left that prison, in every free moment that I had, if I was not reading in the library, I was reading on my bunk.”

He accredited his reading of books to making months pass by without him thinking of being imprisoned, explaining, “in fact, up to then, I never had been so free in my life.” He expanded his knowledge and broadened his perspective from the very source that created it, empowering his ideology in ways that every human would find contentment, through the guidance of a pure purpose directly from Our Maker and Sustainer.

Malcolm came to find that true justice is needed beyond his own community, that the problem was beyond the control of a people alone. He was able to submit to the reality that the source which created the human, is the only source that can provide clear guidance for the protection, sustenance and cure for every human, despite origin, and is the direct disrupter of global oppression. This mindset allowed him to recognize that the problem in our world is that governments and oppressors across the globe chose to develop a society of their own that normalized the segregation of life, from the creator of life itself, which continues to be the unfortunate cause of our global chaos today. Seeking solution from the creator of a species versus seeking solution from the creation alone allows us to accept the fact that we are incapable of evolving based on ideas that could never truly unite mankind.

The ideology itself is what empowers a human being; the mind is a very powerful creation and is what makes us the most supreme of all species. What better source to feed the mind than the manual derived directly from its Creator? This is the very tool that nourishes humanity. Though it’s difficult for many to explore outside their own perspective or perception and even more difficult for those who have been lied to about their truths for generations, it demands that we take a step back, sincerely take into consideration and question, where does this disconnect derive from? Why are we segregating, categorizing, suppressing, neglecting and oppressing a population based on nationality, race, culture or religion? Why are these differences an issue and not a beautiful experience and understanding of the human creation itself? Why are we not empowering one another for the better of our overall environment based on the amazing differences rather than neglecting and oppressing?

Are we, as individuals, informed on self, as human, from an unbiased truth? Is it possible that all individuals from all walks of life could be neglecting an extremely valuable understanding of the idea that our creation desperately needs its Creator to revive and sustain it? We must develop a stronger understanding and acceptance that our Creator holds ‘unlimited knowledge’ pertaining to all of mankind, its life, the universe, what preceded it, what comes after it and all of its inhabitants. It is only The Maker, The Designer and Owner that can derive a comprehensive ideology with an intensive solution completely unbiased to any creation. Would the Mercy of God leave mankind without this cure?

It is us, who free willing choose to ignore, to seek or to implement. We must reflect sincerely, question ourselves and all sources of studies, to ensure what we feed our mind and our hearts reflects on our communities as a full cycle protection by its Originator and Sustainer, centering our Creator as the primary source. This is the cure to our global chaos, starting with self, starting at home.

May Allah grant out dear brothers and sisters in truth, the highest levels of paradise. Ameen.

As-Salamu-Alaikum (may peace be upon you).

Aaliyah Alshaar is a life coach offering services and support with employment, career and business development through the southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois. She is a member of several business-to-business and community organizations, including Racine Manufacturing And Commerce, and the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, which provided this column.