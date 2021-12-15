Commentary from Alex Whitaker: History comes alive at the Pettus Bridge

There is knowing the history of a place.

And then there is standing in a place and feeling its history.

If you have ever stood on the fields of history-turning battles, you likely have experienced what I am describing.

In February of 2020 I was given the opportunity to travel with a group to Montgomery, Alabama, to visit The Legacy Museum, experience the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and walk the streets of a city central to the history of the civil rights movement. We also made the 45-minute drive to Selma, Alabama.

Selma is marked in the American memory because of the events that took place at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 7, 1965. It was on this day, otherwise known as Bloody Sunday, that the late civil rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis, alongside other leaders and organizers, began a march over the infamous bridge, which honored the name of the Confederate general and rumored grand dragon of the Alabama Ku Klux Klan, bound for Montgomery to peacefully protest rampant voting discrimination in the area.

Upon reaching the southwest shore of the Alabama River, Lewis and his fellow marchers were met by a wall of Alabama state troopers and Dallas County deputies. Few words were exchanged before the troopers and deputies began assailing the marchers with tear gas and clubs. John Lewis’ skull was fractured and countless others were seriously injured.

The footage of this confrontation allowed the nation to bear witness to an instance of racially-motivated, state-sponsored brutality. This was a turning point in public sentiment toward these freedom movements as Americans all over the country now had vivid imagery to connect with the stories they had heard, but could not believe. It made the unbelievable, believable.

I came to that bridge with all this information. I knew the history. I had seen the pictures. But being there, standing on the very pavement, helped me feel something deeper that balmy February dusk. And that something was courage — courage of a magnitude I am certain does not exist within myself.

What I realized as our group made the somber walk from the Selma-side of the bridge is that the other side, the bloody side, is not visible when you first set foot on the Edmund Pettus. Because of its bowed design, you do not peer over the bridge until you are nearly halfway over it. It was a simple observation but the implications immediately and forcefully presented themselves to me. These marchers, a group comprised of both men and women, only first understood what lie before them when they were already over the unhurried waters of the Alabama River. These men and women had over 90, intentional, history-turning steps to stare down their assailants and prepare their heart, mind, and body for the likelihood of violent beating, arrest, and jailing. All this in a time and place where the jails would mistreat them, the court system was anything but “justice for all”, and even hospitals might turn them away despite their injuries. And up to that point, their pleas for national media coverage of these injustices had gone largely unanswered. They did not have any assurance walking down the southern curve of that bridge that their endurance of violence would lead to anything pivotal for their cause. Yet they kept walking.

The state, with all its power, had come to beat them for asking to vote. Yet, they kept walking.

Ninety intentional, history-turning, courageous steps.

Words can never reach all the way down the well of emotion but what happens inside me whenever I hear the word Courage forever deepened on that bridge.

The closing words of this quote from John Lewis, which I found later, get at what I felt that day: “You cannot be afraid to speak up and speak out for what you believe. You have to have courage, raw courage.”

I do not know what this "raw courage" feels like. But I have stood in a place that speaks of its presence in the world. There is nothing to convince me that it isn't still here; among us and, possibly, within us. For me, that is an encouraging thought as the long march toward equality and justice carries on.

Alex Whitaker is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. He is a proud father and learning husband. His favorite evenings are dinner gatherings at which the topics of spirituality, politics, film, and meaning can all be discussed with passion and openness among friends.

