Commentary from Chancellor Debbie Ford: UW-Parkside’s innovation evolution

As an organization, WiSys is focused on academic technology transfer and technology commercialization in the UW System for the UW comprehensive campuses. In 2020 WiSys was listed as #2 in the nation for “Innovation Impact Productivity” for small research universities by the non-partisan George W. Bush Institute at Southern Methodist University. I’m honored to serve on the WiSys Board of Trustees and especially proud to chair the WiSys Advisory Committee, a committee on which I have been a member since 2014.

Over the years, thousands of UW-Parkside students, faculty and staff — working in the Ralph Jaeschke Solutions for Economic Growth Center, our App Factory and GIS Factory, the Cyber Security Lab, and UW-Parkside Maker Spaces — have assisted businesses and organizations throughout the community developing ideas and providing new perspectives. I am confident these areas and others at the university will be key contributors as innovative projects move forward in our region.

Finally, there has always been some debate about the location selected for UW-Parkside. Would the region have been bettered served if the university was more centrally located in either Racine or Kenosha? For those not familiar with the story, UW-Parkside was the combination and expansion of two-year UW centers in each city. I have a hunch that the visionaries who championed the establishment of a four-year university in southeastern Wisconsin were well aware of the need to choose a location for a site that could serve both communities equitably and where we could all work and grow together. Today, that vision is paying dividends, especially when it comes to innovation and serving our business communities.