Commentary from Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: Afghanistan's fall and the international community

Planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Another went down in the Pennsylvania countryside. That plane likely was to hit the U.S. Capitol or White House. Passenger heroes prevented that.

In response, military forces of a comprehensive international coalition of nations led by the U.S. overthrew the fundamentalist Taliban regime in Kabul. Both the United Nations and NATO supported this effort, made necessary by the terror attacks.

Over time, comprehensive economic, political and social reform dimensions evolved. These were not necessary.

In February 2020, after nearly twenty years of occupation, the U.S. government and the fundamentalist Taliban movement signed a formal agreement for the phased withdrawal of international troops. The accord includes detailed stipulations to help protect the population and discourage the return of terrorists.

This struggle to find a reasonably responsible, acceptable diplomatic route for departure reflects subtle but sustained sentiment among Americans. This was important to Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.

Afghanistan has no history of sustained central government. Local tribal leaders remain powerful, dominant politically and socially, lethal in armed conflict.