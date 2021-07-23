Commentary from Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: Cuban protests are historic

In 2009, the U.S. loosened extremely tight restrictions on travel and financial remittances. Additionally, telecommunications companies could pursue licensing agreements. Now, the desperate government has shut down the Internet.

The Soviet Union, vital subsidy source, collapsed three decades ago. Venezuela provides some aid, but that economy is also a basket case.

Enemies as well as admirers agree Fidel Castro demonstrated exceptional leadership before age and illness led him to retire. After taking power in early 1959, enforcer brother Raul handled bloody mass executions with efficient dispatch.

Fidel highlighted a new alliance with Moscow by joining Nikita Khrushchev in a 1960 visit to the United Nations in New York. At the UN, the Soviet premier was wildly disruptive, while the Cuban delegation provided a media sideshow.

The Eisenhower administration began clandestine efforts to overthrow the regime, including a CIA project to assassinate Castro. The successor Kennedy administration vastly expanded efforts.

Cuba actively promoted revolution. The U.S. countered, particularly in Chile, where East German as well as Cuban influence was strong. Moscow also used Cuban troops as proxies in Africa.