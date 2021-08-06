Commentary from Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: Infrastructure: What is at stake?

Infrastructure is now barreling down the political highways of Washington, D.C. Bipartisanship clearly is working in current negotiations, which is not surprising, since the subject is of fundamental importance. Enormous sums of money are involved, exceptional even amidst today’s aggressive government spending.

However, what is the significance for the average American?

The answer is this initiative is of universal importance, whether or not you realize it. The current legislation will have a major impact on everyone, and not just as taxpayers.

Think of our infrastructure as reinforcing and strengthening, literally, the foundations of the American economy, which is the largest, richest and most influential on our planet. Please keep that in mind. Today’s nonstop media and almost-nonstop politicians talk constantly about our alleged weakness, and even decline.

In specific terms, the important bill just agreed upon by both parties in the United States Senate as well as the White House will substantially strengthen and modernize the nation’s bridges and roads, highways and waterways, railroads and ports. There is sensible inclusion of communications infrastructure, in particular important cybersecurity.