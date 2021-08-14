Commentary from Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: Japan’s Olympics success is a success for everyone

Suga’s intense determination and focus are legendary, reflected in Japan’s decision to go ahead with the Olympics, with public-health guidelines, and his gamble has succeeded. The nation has been able to develop and implement sensible, practical restrictions.

The totalitarians of the twentieth century argued dictatorship was necessary to preserve order at home and stability abroad. China today is the principal surviving promoter of this falsehood. Contemporary Japan by dramatic contrast provides persuasive confirmation of freedom.

Taiwan is a special case, related to China in geography as well as history, separated by drastically different political systems. The island participated in the Olympics under the designation “Chinese Taipei,” to satisfy the increasingly militant Communist ideologues in Beijing.

In the Japan Olympics, Taiwan won 12 medals, including two gold. This is an impressive performance by the relatively small island. Japan recently publicly confirmed the importance of Taiwan’s security

Japan, like the United States and in contrast to China, has an advanced industrial economy, with long-established physical and human infrastructure providing strong stability. Japan remains number two in the world in gross domestic product per capita, after the U.S.