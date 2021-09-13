Commentary from Dr. Jane Wright: Mask or no mask, remember to smile

As students return to school and mask mandates are rolled out, it is important to keep something in mind: smiling. Sure, we may not be able to see each other smile with our faces half-covered but that simple act of curving up our oral facial muscles releases dopamine and serotonin into our brains. Dopamine increases happiness and serotonin releases stress. Most would agree that’s a stellar combination. Fortunately, our brain can’t differentiate between a “real” smile and a forced one. For example, if you hold a pencil horizontally between your teeth for 5 minutes, you will automatically feel better. It’s true, and not just because you look ridiculous.

One side effect of masks in social situations is decreased smiling, personal interaction and sometimes respect for one another. I noticed a marked difference at the grocery store when masks were not longer mandated. Fellow shoppers where making eye contact, being polite, having short conversations with each other and …. smiling. I left the store feeling happy and I’m sure many other shoppers did too.