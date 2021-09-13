Commentary from Dr. Jane Wright: Mask or no mask, remember to smile

As students return to school and mask mandates are rolled out, it is important to keep something in mind: smiling. Sure, we may not be able to see each other smile with our faces half-covered but that simple act of curving up our oral facial muscles releases dopamine and serotonin into our brains. Dopamine increases happiness and serotonin releases stress. Most would agree that’s a stellar combination. Fortunately, our brain can’t differentiate between a “real” smile and a forced one. For example, if you hold a pencil horizontally between your teeth for 5 minutes, you will automatically feel better. It’s true, and not just because you look ridiculous.
One side effect of masks in social situations is decreased smiling, personal interaction and sometimes respect for one another. I noticed a marked difference at the grocery store when masks were not longer mandated. Fellow shoppers where making eye contact, being polite, having short conversations with each other and …. smiling. I left the store feeling happy and I’m sure many other shoppers did too.
For the past 12 months, children have had to endure a mix of virtual schooling and isolation. Some of them have already been feeling the effects of depression and more than we know have taken their own lives. It’s wonderful that most schools are open across the country this year, but we can’t discount the importance of interpersonal communication. Plexiglass, social distancing and face coverings do have an emotional effect on kids. Children are still learning how to interact with their peers and for some, they have been masked in public for a quarter of their lives. This hinders their ability to read lips, faces and emotional learning. I have noticed my own children’s personalities muted while masked in public.
Teachers and parents could incorporate “smiling sessions” like morning calisthenics for students to start the day off on a good foot. Get the dopamine and serotonin flowing! Maybe turn around in class and have everyone smile and wave to their neighbor. Hold the door for a classmate, make eye contact. A great smile incorporates the whole face; sometimes a head-tilt is involved, a slight crinkle around the eyes and it makes the smiler feel good. Even if a person is fully masked, you can tell if he or she is smiling. And if all else fails, try the forced-smiling pencil exercise. But then, you would have to take off your mask.
Jane Wright is a board certified orthodontist practicing at Crawford and Wright Orthodontics in Pleasant Prairie with her father, John Crawford.