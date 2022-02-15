Commentary from Erin Decker: Trust Evers’ actions, not his words, on public safety

Today, Tony Evers will give his annual State of the State address.

As Wisconsinites continue to call out Evers over his public safety record, chances are, Evers will use this opportunity to once again try to rewrite history. However in Kenosha, we have experienced the impact of Evers’ public safety record firsthand – one of lawlessness, destruction, and a community destroyed by his refusal to lead.

18 months ago, our community felt the impact of Evers’ failed response to the riots in our city – to the tune of over $50 million in damages and over 100 local businesses damaged. Make no mistake: it’s thanks to former President Trump and Congressman Steil, not Evers, that the damage wasn’t worse.

When the potential for violence was imminent, instead of encouraging rioters to stay home, Tony Evers fanned the flames – even telling protestors to “wear your masks and keep social distance” – to the point that local law enforcement organizations had to ask him to stop tweeting as his words were encouraging more violence.

I’m a member of the Kenosha County Board. When rioters burned down our small businesses, we asked Evers for 1,500 troops to keep our community safe. Instead, Evers sent just 500 – one-third of what we requested. He played politics with our community – rejecting President Trump’s offer of federal help from the Department of Homeland Security.

Even local Democrat leaders know that he shares blame for the destruction. But Evers has spent more time deploying partisans to help him rewrite history than taking accountability for the mistakes that occurred. Even today, you can still see the impact of the violence, and unfortunately, we know that Kenosha isn’t the only part of our state which has felt the impact of his weak leadership.

Milwaukee experienced a record spike in homicides in 2021. Madison suffered as 75 businesses were destroyed in the riots of 2020. In Wisconsin and across the country, police are struggling to recruit officers because of the safety concerns and vilification of our law enforcement that has occurred at the hands of Democrats.

Most recently, Tony Evers reminded Wisconsinites about his lack of emphasis on public safety when he refused to fire Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, whose office allowed Darrell Brooks to walk free on just $1,000 bail. Even Chisholm called the bail “inappropriately low” and the actions “a mistake.” Not only is Evers failing to take measures to protect our communities, but he’s refusing to hold bad actors accountable.

Nationally, Democrats are facing the music on their refusal to address rising crime. Even CNN called crime Democrats’ “kryptonite” in 2022. Yet Americans are watching a willful ignorance from the Democrat Party on the issue – just take Jen Psaki’s dismissal of soft-on-crime concerns as part of an “alternate universe.”

Yet as Wisconsinites and all Americans express concerns over just wanting to feel safe, it’s clear that it’s Democrats who live in an alternate universe.

When Evers shows me that he won’t prioritize public safety, I believe him.

And tonight, when Evers fails to adequately address the concerns of those of us who simply want a governor to protect our schools, small businesses, and neighborhoods, Wisconsinites should believe him, too.

Erin Decker is a Kenosha County Board member from Silver Lake and chair of the Kenosha County Republican Party.

