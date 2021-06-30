COMMENTARY FROM JIM KREUSER: Setting the record straight on the Guard response

If a premise is false, repeating it over and over again doesn’t make it true.

And yet, that is what Republicans are trying to do, when it comes to a false narrative about Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin National Guard’s response to the unrest in Kenosha after the shooting of Jacob Blake last August.

They say that Gov. Evers was slow to quell the disturbances that damaged our city and resulted in tragic losses of life, that he failed to marshal sufficient aid from the National Guard to tamp down the violent disruptions that began on the night of Aug. 23 and continued for several days.

They credit President Trump for finally sending the help that Kenosha needed, suggesting Gov. Evers and the National Guard were sitting on their hands, failing to act while our city burned.

I’m here to tell you that what they’re saying simply isn’t true. I was there. That’s not what happened.

By the early morning hours of Aug. 24, our local law enforcement authorities were in touch with the Wisconsin National Guard, laying the groundwork to bring in the re-enforcements that we would need to control the situation.