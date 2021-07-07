Commentary from Joshua Cao: Use the First Amendment to bridge partisan divide

Freedom is intrinsically woven into the ideals of our nation and our Constitution. From the elementary level, we are schooled on our country being “the land of the free,” and no other amendment protects our freedoms as much as the First Amendment. The freedom of speech allows us to engage in discussions that can foster new ideas and healthy conversations. However, with this freedom comes a price; harsh rhetoric now permeates the media, and increasing hyperpartisanship and unwillingness to listen creates a chasm that divides our nation.

With a few exceptions like slander and libel, the First Amendment lets us speak our thoughts without fear of government retaliation. Yet, as the world becomes ever more interconnected in the digital era, we’ve also learned how to push others away. We stay in bubbles of agreement and bathe in pools of concurrence, casting away those who don’t conform. Rather than use the opportunity to speak with each other, we only truly listen to those that reinforce our own beliefs. We tune into news outlets that align with our political ideology and isolate ourselves in friend groups that are scared to engage in conversations about controversial topics. The opportunity to engage in civil discourse and have a meaningful discussion slips through our grasp.