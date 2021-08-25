Commentary from Kimberly Warner: Evers’ failed leadership burned Kenosha

It was always my dream to own a small business with a mission to empower women. That dream became reality when I was able to open my boutique gift store, Authentique, in Kenosha four years ago. My dream of seeking out and empowering female artisans and business owners could now take flight.

Just as I was growing in the community, the pandemic hit and our business struggled, but that didn’t stop me from continuing to operate my business. I was determined to keep my dream alive.

As I watched the rioting and looting on TV last summer, I felt safe in our small town of Kenosha. Yet last year, my business was one of over 100 to be targeted by violent rioters who sought to wreak havoc on our peaceful community. Make no mistake — this was a direct result of Tony Evers’ failure to protect public safety.

I will never forget watching in horror as the rioters vandalized my storefront with spray paint and even tried to break in with a crowbar. I was fortunate enough to still have a business after the rioters and looters finished sowing chaos, but many of my neighbors’ livelihoods were destroyed with nothing but ashes left behind.

As our city burned, I expected our elected officials to protect us — but instead, Gov. Tony Evers chose to fan the flames.