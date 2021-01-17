Commentary from Mayor John Antaramian: City's roadmap for the New Year

I wish you all a happy and healthy start to this New Year. The City of Kenosha has faced some difficult months, but I am hopeful we are moving forward to unify and heal.

I am grateful we did not need to impose a curfew following the announcement by the Kenosha County District Attorney on Jan. 5. I am proud that we saw peaceful protests taking place, and that there were only a handful of arrests and no property damage as a result. In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to seeing the boards removed from windows and doors of properties in the City.

It is time to reimagine what kind of Kenosha we want to build — a community where all citizens can live equally, safely and freely. You soon will be hearing about the “Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality and Equity,” a project begun in June 2020 when I convened a small group of area faith-based leaders that I meet with quarterly. I asked the group to help create a long-term response to the killing of George Floyd, and I asked if they could help with creating a plan to identify and address any racism that might be embedded as normal practice in key areas within the City of Kenosha.