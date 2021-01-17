Commentary from Mayor John Antaramian: City's roadmap for the New Year

I wish you all a happy and healthy start to this New Year. The City of Kenosha has faced some difficult months, but I am hopeful we are moving forward to unify and heal.
I am grateful we did not need to impose a curfew following the announcement by the Kenosha County District Attorney on Jan. 5. I am proud that we saw peaceful protests taking place, and that there were only a handful of arrests and no property damage as a result. In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to seeing the boards removed from windows and doors of properties in the City.
It is time to reimagine what kind of Kenosha we want to build — a community where all citizens can live equally, safely and freely. You soon will be hearing about the “Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality and Equity,” a project begun in June 2020 when I convened a small group of area faith-based leaders that I meet with quarterly. I asked the group to help create a long-term response to the killing of George Floyd, and I asked if they could help with creating a plan to identify and address any racism that might be embedded as normal practice in key areas within the City of Kenosha.
We had to begin having difficult conversations about disparities in many traditional success indicators including wealth, the criminal justice system, employment, housing, health care, politics and education. The City, assisted by the Zeidler Group — a group that fosters civil dialogue and invites trust in the midst of differences — will facilitate community meetings in multiple focus areas, beginning with community-police relations. Notice that we now say “community—police” relations because we are putting the community first in everything we do — literally.
From the beginning, it was clear that this plan must be developed and owned by the community. The “Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality and Equity” — “Roadmap” for short — is a framework, a call to action, driven and maintained by teams comprised of diverse groups of people, and led by community ambassadors. The key focus areas to be addressed by the group are:
Strengthening community police relations
Developing future leaders amidst unrest of our youth
Creating an equal criminal justice system
Equal employment opportunities
Quality education for all
Creating an effective mental health system
Access to safe, affordable housing
Please join us to bring families, organizations, businesses, and government together to chart a better course for the City of Kenosha where there is inclusion, equality and equity.
