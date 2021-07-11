 Skip to main content
Commentary from Sen. Bob Wirch: Removal of funding for MIA project hurt families
Commentary

Commentary from Sen. Bob Wirch: Removal of funding for MIA project hurt families

The state budget has passed both houses of the Legislature.

I have made it no secret that the budget crafted by Republicans left much to be desired in terms of K-12 and special ed funding; homelessness prevention; health care; Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood; mental health services; improvements to our outdated unemployment benefits system; and more; one of the greatest disappointments, though, is an area that should have been a bipartisan slam dunk.

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers OK'd a more than $2 billion income tax cut that reduces one of Wisconsin's three brackets as he largely signed off on the budget that Republicans sent him last week. But he nixed a provision to update income tax withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund that Republicans had proposed. In his veto message, Evers wrote taxpayers will already see significant savings in the budget he signed and nixing the update in withholding tables will not impact anyone's tax liability. Rather than seeing additional money in their paychecks, taxpayers will instead continue to see the money in their refunds from the state. He also wrote the budget stabilization fund was already flush with cash and the $550 million, which will now remain in the general fund, could be used to "address gaps and shortfalls in the Legislature's budget actions." In all, Evers' veto message listed 50 changes he made to the budget. During a signing ceremony at a Whitefish Bay school, the governor also announced he's investing more than $100 million in federal funds into K-12 education. In a separate news conference following the governor's budget signing, Joint Committee on Finance Co-Chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded.

Watch the full programs:

-Gov. Evers 2021-23 Budget Signing News Conference: https://wiseye.org/2021/07/08/news-conference-gov-evers-takes-action-on-the-2021-23-biennial-budget-in-whitefish-bay/

-GOP Response News Conference: https://wiseye.org/2021/07/08/news-conference-gop-lawmakers-to-discuss-signing-of-historic-tax-cut-and-state-budget/

The University of Wisconsin-Madison runs the Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Program, known as the MIA Project.

Faculty, students and staff from different fields assist in discovery, identification and return of remains of missing-in-action American service members.

Funding has been an issue. Last session, I co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to provide $180,000 annually for the MIA Project; the bill passed the Assembly and senate in different forms, and COVID hit before a compromise was reached.

Governor Evers included this annual funding in his budget proposal; Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee, not wanting to give the governor “a win,” stripped it out. State Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, tried to amend the budget bill on the floor to add the project funding back in but was defeated on a party-line vote.

As a veteran of the Army Reserve, I have seen the sacrifice that military families make when a family member enlists; the loss they must feel when that family member doesn’t come home and they are left without answers is unimaginable.

Nancy Fraker talks about her Uncle Carlyle Blanton, who was listed as MIA and later presumed dead after he fought in the Battle for Hurtgen Forest during World War II. The portrait of the staff sergeant became a family treasure being passed from sibling to sibling until Fraker inherited it from her mother Shirley Blanton. Last year he was taken off the MIA list and his remains returned to Richmond, Va. on June 25th. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

We owe these families an opportunity at closure, and Republicans in the Senate just made that more difficult.

Bob Wirch h/s

Wirch

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, represents the 22nd Senate District that includes the cities of Kenosha and Racine and parts of Somers and Mount Pleasant.

