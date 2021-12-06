Commentary from State Rep. Tip McGuire: Buy early, but buy American

As you may know, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, international supply chain issues are causing massive delays for consumer goods. For many, as the holiday season approaches, this means they must think far ahead in order to get gifts for their loved ones in time. If you find yourself planning ahead for gifts, I ask that you also plan ahead for ways that you can buy American.

Over the past several decades, offshoring by large corporations has had a devastating effect on our nation, particularly here in Wisconsin where we have a proud manufacturing tradition. As corporations went looking for cheaper labor, Americans lost many of the manufacturing jobs that helped build a strong middle class. Not coincidentally, wages for American workers remained largely stagnant until this past year, while corporate profits skyrocketed.

It has been clear for decades that offshoring is damaging for our nation, and particularly our American workers. However, the supply chain issues we see today are yet another consequence of offshoring. So much of the manufacturing that used to be done right here in the United States now happens on the other side of the world, requiring a great deal of shipping to meet the needs of American consumers. Now that the supply chain has been overworked, Americans are paying the price for the collective decisions by Wall Street to offshore their operations to jack up their share prices.

So what can we do now? First and foremost, we can be mindful of the strength of American manufacturing and the international supply chain. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, who has been a leader in the Buy American movement, has recently introduced The Supply Chain Resiliency Act which would create the Office of Supply Chain Resiliency at the Commerce Department, which would monitor, research, and address vulnerable supply chains. The legislation ultimately aims to ensure that more of the products that are critical to the health of our nation and our economy are made here in the United States. Sen. Baldwin and I have also both introduced Buy American bills federally and in state government respectively, specifically to ensure that government purchases are to the greatest degree possible made in America. By doing so, we can incentivize companies to keep jobs here, and reward the local small businesses that are investing in our communities and our workers.

However, legislation is not the only thing that can make an impact on the strength of American manufacturing and the health of the international supply chain. The government is a large individual purchaser, but it is small compared to the collective consumer choices Wisconsinites make every day.

As we all know, the holiday season is the most impactful time of the year for consumer spending, and thus for the businesses who make those products. We know that this year, shipping will be delayed for many products. To get around this delay, many Americans will be making their purchases early. If you and your loved ones are indeed planning early to ensure there are gifts beneath your Christmas tree, please consider ways that you can support American businesses that manufacture goods in this country. Even better, find ways to buy local to ensure your dollars support businesses and workers in your community.

Collectively, we can vote with our dollars as we make large purchases and support the companies that support American workers. When we support those companies, we make a statement that we recognize the value of American manufacturing, both for the health of our local economies and workers, but also to reduce our reliance on overseas companies and supply chains that can fail or become overburdened. I hope this holiday season you can join me in filling out your wish list with local small businesses and Made in America products in mind.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, represents the 64th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which includes parts of Kenosha, Somers, Racine, Mount Pleasant and all of the Village of Elmwood Park.

