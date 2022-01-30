Commentary from State Rep. Tip McGuire: Shared revenue increase vital to help emergency services

For years, our local governments, like the City of Kenosha, the Village of Somers and the Village of Pleasant Prairie, have been forced to do more with less. Since 2011, when Scott Walker became Wisconsin’s governor, the shared revenues provided to municipalities has decreased substantially.

According to a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the legislature’s budgetary agency, in 2011 the state sent a total of $829,825,700 to local governments in the form of shared revenue. However, in 2019, the state sent just $753,075,700.

As you may know, the shared revenue program began in 2004, creating a system where the state uses a formula to dole out funds to ensure local governments can provide essential services. As a result of the large share of local government’s finances that are determined by shared revenue, local decision-making on public works projects, first responders and protective services (including police and fire departments), and more hinge on shared revenue decisions made in Madison.

The $80 million deficit that has developed since 2011 represents a 9% cut to shared revenue over the last decade, even as expenses for local governments have increased. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that public safety expenses — the money needed to ensure that our police, fire, and first responders have the tools they need to ensure the public’s safety — have gone up 16.7% over the last decade. The result is a widening gap between what our local governments must spend on essential services and the amount they receive in shared revenue to fund them.

The continued failure of the Republican-led legislature to address the gap between increases in shared revenue and rising public safety costs has real, everyday impacts across our state, including right here in Kenosha County. According to recently retired Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson, “The cost of operating fire and EMS services for communities has been growing due to increases in call volume, equipment expenses, training and additional personnel. Sufficient volunteer personnel are no longer available. Municipalities are finding it impossible to cover these costs due to levy limits, less state and federal aid and other increased costs. Additional shared revenue would allow for additional fire and EMT personnel.”

You may be thinking that perhaps the reason for the decrease in shared revenue is due to the state’s own budget constraints. However, the reality of the state’s budget situation is that Wisconsin has never had a larger surplus — just this week it was announced by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau that our state has a $3 billion surplus, and that is on top of the $1 billion in our state’s rainy day fund. Simply put, our state has plenty while our local governments are starving.

There have been numerous efforts to fix this problem. Thankfully, in both of his budgets, Gov. Tony Evers proposed an increase in shared revenue to attempt to provide our first responders and protective services with these tools. Unfortunately, legislative Republicans removed these increases, and our cities and villages shared revenues remained stagnant. Just this past week, I joined my Democratic colleagues in again trying to fund our local protective services through a shared revenue increase, and this past week legislative Republicans voted once again to prevent it.

Across the state, first responders and public works are getting slashed while billions are available to fund these services. It is long past time to properly fund the governments that are closest to the people so that their tax dollars can work for them.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, represents the 64th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which includes parts of Kenosha, Somers, Racine, Mount Pleasant and all of the Village of Elmwood Park.

