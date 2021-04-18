 Skip to main content
Commentary from State Rep. Tod Ohnstad: Let’s get our federal money back
Commentary

Commentary from State Rep. Tod Ohnstad: Let's get our federal money back

With tax season here once again citizens are no doubt reminded of the money we all send to the IRS every year. However, many may be surprised to learn our state gets the short end of the stick on federal funding for the money we send to Washington, D.C.

WisPolitics.com hosted Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) to discuss budget priorities for Senate Republicans and to address questions around the federal aid spending. The Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate recently passed an 11-bill package to provide a spending "roadmap" for the money which would help them gauge what to fulfill in the Evers' budget. Sen. LeMahieu explained that top issues in Evers' budget like broadband, infrastructure, and health care need more clarity in regards to how Gov. Evers will allocate federal funds to them.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2021/04/15/wispolitics-com-virtual-luncheon-with-senate-majority-leader-devin-lemahieu/

Studied in a number of ways, Wisconsin comes in below the national average for getting funds back to the state. A recent Pew Charitable Trusts report found the Badger State was 43rd in terms of the portion of state budgets composed of federal funds.

You may also be surprised that this is often based on self-imposed decisions made at the state level rather than members of Congress failing to steer funding to our state.

Perhaps no example of these short-sighted choices is greater than Wisconsin Republican opposition to expanding healthcare coverage under the federal ACA law. If our state joined the 38 others who have taken this step we would not only receive funds from Washington, D.C. to provide health coverage to thousands more of our neighbors, but would also gain hundreds of millions of additional dollars that could be used for roads, schools, and other priorities.

This should be common sense to begin with, but the need is even greater now because the American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Biden provides a funding enhancement for states who provide full coverage under the ACA it would mean an additional billion dollars for our state. Taken together this would be more than an additional $1.6. Billion boost for our budget while covering 90,000 more Wisconsinites.

This is not the only place where politics is hurting out pocketbook. Our state is currently losing $2.6 million per week in rescue funds because the Legislature has failed to suspend the one-week waiting period for unemployment assistance. The last time the GOP-led Legislature failed to act on this it cost the state $25 Million last spring. This is bad for the workers who have been laid off and their families and causes increased costs for Wisconsin businesses. The state needs to lift up our citizens at a time like this, not create barriers to stand in the way of the help they are entitled to and need.

These are resources we are intended to receive as an investment in the well-being and future of the people of our state. In a difficult economy, we should not turn away funds to keep the state budget balanced, or perhaps more importantly, protect the bottom line of Wisconsin companies and households. Misplaced priorities on these and other issues means we all end up with a bad deal.

Governor Evers has called for taking the Medicaid money. It is time we take the money the federal government is offering.

Tod Ohnstad h/s

Ohnstad

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, represents the 65th Assembly District in the state Legislature.

