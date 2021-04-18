Commentary from State Rep. Tod Ohnstad: Let’s get our federal money back

With tax season here once again citizens are no doubt reminded of the money we all send to the IRS every year. However, many may be surprised to learn our state gets the short end of the stick on federal funding for the money we send to Washington, D.C.

Studied in a number of ways, Wisconsin comes in below the national average for getting funds back to the state. A recent Pew Charitable Trusts report found the Badger State was 43rd in terms of the portion of state budgets composed of federal funds.

You may also be surprised that this is often based on self-imposed decisions made at the state level rather than members of Congress failing to steer funding to our state.

Perhaps no example of these short-sighted choices is greater than Wisconsin Republican opposition to expanding healthcare coverage under the federal ACA law. If our state joined the 38 others who have taken this step we would not only receive funds from Washington, D.C. to provide health coverage to thousands more of our neighbors, but would also gain hundreds of millions of additional dollars that could be used for roads, schools, and other priorities.