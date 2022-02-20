 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Commentary

Commentary from State Rep. Tod Ohnstad: We are stronger when we work together toward shared goals

  • 0

Our country and nations around the globe faced tremendous hardships as we coped with and responded to the ongoing transmission of a lethal worldwide virus. As Gov. Tony Evers demonstrated to a televised statewide audience and assembled officials in his annual State of the State Address last week, Wisconsin has been a leader and comparative success story in reaction to these challenges by rising to meet the needs of our citizens in numerous meaningful economic and lifesaving ways.

With unprecedented revenue projections last year, Wisconsin closed out fiscal year 2021 with a historically high balance over $1.1 billion. We currently have a record high $1.7 billion surplus in our state’s ‘rainy day fund,’ and a new report projects a separate $3.8 billion surplus in state funding at the end of this budget.

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers doubled down on his call to use a chunk of the state's projected $3.8 billion budget surplus to send a rebate of $150 to each Wisconsinite and pump more money into education. GOP lawmakers have already rejected the $1.7 billion plan, dismissing it as an election-year gimmick. But Evers in his annual State of the State address announced he will sign an executive order tomorrow calling a special session in an attempt to cajole lawmakers into approving it. Republicans have indicated they want to use the state's projected surplus for a tax package next session, when they hope to be working with a GOP governor. But Evers urged lawmakers to act now, saying allowing the money to sit in Madison won't help Wisconsinites who need help buying groceries or gas and paying for child care and necessities. "Indifference in this building is getting expensive, folks," Evers was to say in the Assembly chamber of the Capitol, according to his prepared remarks. "And let me be frank: the people who will bear the burden of inaction are almost certainly not the people sitting in this chamber tonight."

Watch the full programs:

-2022 State of the State Address: https://wiseye.org/2022/02/15/2022-state-of-the-state-address/

-Speaker Vos Response: https://wiseye.org/2022/02/15/2022-state-of-the-state-response-speaker-vos/

Subscribe to Morning Minute newsletter: https://wiseye.org/newsletters/

#wipolitics

This successful budgeting includes providing one of the largest income tax cuts in state history, as $480 million were returned to Wisconsin businesses and families. Taken along with changes implemented this year, if a married couple makes $50,000 each, they’ll enjoy over $1,200 in household tax savings this year. As a result of the surplus, Evers also announced a plan to provide every Wisconsin resident a $150 refund, meaning a family of four could count on an additional $600. Despite unforeseen hurdles, under Gov. Evers’ guidance our state has worked to overcome and turn devastating setbacks into growth moving Wisconsin forward.

People are also reading…

In response to the pandemic, Wisconsin ranked second in the country for aid directed toward economic development, and first in the nation in aid allocated to protect businesses. Workers have also witnessed benefits such as an unemployment rate not only lower than before the pandemic, but the state has seen the lowest unemployment rate and the fewest number of people unemployed ever in our recorded history. This leads to competition for talented employees which typically has a positive impact on wages. In order to ensure employers are able to meet their employment needs, the state has improved and implemented ways to attract, build, and retain employees including affordable and accessible childcare, millions for high-skilled worker training, and opportunities for apprenticeships for high schoolers.

With federal pandemic aid we invested $1 billion into supporting over 100,000 small businesses as well as our tourism, entertainment, lodging, and farming industries. Wisconsin secured over $100 million in relocated federal road and infrastructure funding by keeping all state transportation projects on track.

Through Gov. Evers’ well-respected commitment to education, our K-12 schools have risen to eighth best in the nation after ranking 17th just five years ago.

Many of these victories Gov. Evers was successful in securing were over the objections of the members of the Republican majorities in the Legislature. They challenged public health guidance on science-based protection approaches, targeted use of emergency federal funds, and vaccines.

Immediately after the State of the State address, a Republican Senate leader made clear his party does not share many of Gov. Evers’ goals and intends to remain the party of opposition. The response tended to be long on criticisms and short on new solutions or an openness to collaboration. Another leading Republican legislator suggested steering the surplus to disproportionately reduce taxes on wealthier Wisconsinites through a cut in income taxes.

By contrast, Gov. Evers closed his remarks by recalling the words of President George Washington on the spirit of compromise and working together to overcome tough challenges. Washington noted that the peaceful unity of the new nation caused citizens “to forget their local prejudices and policies, to make those mutual concessions which are requisite to the general prosperity, and in some instances to sacrifice their individual advantages to the interest of the community.”

I share the vision of our first president and our state’s governor and believe we are all stronger when we work together to accomplish our shared goals.

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, represents the 65th Assembly District.

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, represents the 65th Assembly District.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert