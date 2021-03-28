 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commentary from State Rep. Tyler August: Limiting government overreach
0 Comments
Commentary

Commentary from State Rep. Tyler August: Limiting government overreach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We have been busy in Madison with the Legislature passing multiple measures aimed at protecting both taxpayers and personal liberties.

I was proud to vote in favor of the Truth in Spending Act, also known as Senate Bill 183. Simply put, this bill would allow for legislative oversight of the billions of federal COVID dollars coming to Wisconsin.

As you know, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan of 2021,” which among other things, allocated billions for the states. While I strongly oppose the outrageous amounts of spending approved in Washington, I do believe that the money must have legislative oversight and transparency as to how it is spent here in Wisconsin.

Currently, the allocation of these billions in taxpayer money are only decided by one person: Governor Evers. Therefore, both the Assembly and Senate passed legislation that would allow for legislative oversight and public input as to how the money is spent.

Without this bill, I fear that too much of this one-time money will go toward expanding government with new programs or be skewed towards Madison and Milwaukee while our communities lose out.

Now, this is not an uncommon practice — more than half of states nationwide have similar legislative input. Nor is it a partisan idea — in 2009, the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed a bill requiring legislative oversight of funds received by the state from the Obama stimulus package. In fact, our bill is modeled on the very bill passed by Democrats.

The Legislature also passed bills aimed at protecting personal liberties. This included legislation that would prohibit the government from requiring mandatory COVID vaccines or employers requiring it to work. While I encourage everyone to get a vaccine, I do not believe the government should force it upon people against their wishes. We also passed a bill that would ensure the freedom to worship by prohibiting the government from closing churches. Finally, we approved a measure that would require Gov. Evers to develop a plan for state employees to return to work. Unfortunately, we just received word that the governor vetoed this common sense piece of legislation.

I look forward to the upcoming months where the legislature will work to craft a responsible state budget and receive input from the public. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office with your priorities.

Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums

Attached are articles and reports related to the April 6 general election.

This collection will be regularly updated, so check back at kenoshanews.com.

+2
County clerk expects 20 percent turnout in Tuesday election
Local News
alert top story

County clerk expects 20 percent turnout in Tuesday election

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

The mix of contested state and local races for judgeships, education leadership roles and municipal government seats across Kenosha County sho…

+5
WATCH NOW: Circuit Court judge candidates weigh in on access, impartiality, judicial reform
Government & Politics
top story

WATCH NOW: Circuit Court judge candidates weigh in on access, impartiality, judicial reform

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

Judge candidates vying for seats in Kenosha County’s first and sixth circuit court branches in the April 6 election tackled issues of equal ac…

+7
KUSD candidate questions: Views on virtual learning and parent involvement
Local News
alert top story

KUSD candidate questions: Views on virtual learning and parent involvement

  • TERRY FLORES
  • 0

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.

WATCH NOW: Underly, Kerr vie for state school superintendent
State & Regional
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Underly, Kerr vie for state school superintendent

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

MADISON — The race to become Wisconsin’s top education official that is open for the first time in more than a decade pits a rural superintend…

+7
KUSD candidate questions: Should school resource officers be in schools?
Local News
alert top story

KUSD candidate questions: Should school resource officers be in schools?

  • TERRY FLORES
  • 0

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.

+10
Referendums on tap in four western Kenosha County school districts
Local News

Referendums on tap in four western Kenosha County school districts

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

Four west county school districts will ask voters for additional funds via referendums in the April 6 general election. Two districts are seek…

+9
WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board candidates address racism, mental health, virtual learning at forum
Local News
alert top story

WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board candidates address racism, mental health, virtual learning at forum

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

Racism, mental health and virtual learning’s effect on education post-pandemic were among the issues district residents asked candidates vying…

+2
In-person absentee voting begins March 23 in Kenosha County on Tuesday
Local News
alert top story

In-person absentee voting begins March 23 in Kenosha County on Tuesday

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, March 23, for the April 6 general election.

+7
KUSD candidate questions: Why did you decide to run for the School Board?
Local News

KUSD candidate questions: Why did you decide to run for the School Board?

  • TERRY FLORES
  • 0

The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and will run their answers to the questions over the next several days.

+3
April 6 election: Cunningham, Gabriele face off in Circuit Court Branch 6 race
Local News
alert top story

April 6 election: Cunningham, Gabriele face off in Circuit Court Branch 6 race

  • Kenosha News staff
  • 0

Perhaps the most high-profile local race in the coming April 6 election is the one for Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge.

+4
Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board
Local News
top story

Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

TREVOR — Three newcomers to elected office are vying for two seats on the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education in the April 6 election.

+3
Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat
Local News
top story

Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

TWIN LAKES — A registered write-in candidate, who will not appear on the April 6 general election ballot, has emerged to challenge incumbent T…

KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday
Local News
alert top story

KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday

  • Kenosha News staff
  • 0

The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderate…

NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday
Local News
alert top story

NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday

  • For The Kenosha News
  • 0

NAMI Kenosha County is planning to host its fifth circuit court judge candidate public forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

+5
Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board
Local News
top story

Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

WILMOT — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education in the April 6 general election.

+5
Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats
Local News
alert top story

Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

TWIN LAKES — Three incumbents and a newcomer will vie for three Twin Lakes Trustee seats in the April 6 general election.

+5
Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election
Local News
alert top story

Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

PADDOCK LAKE — Four candidates are vying for three trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board in the April 6 general election.

+3
Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board
Local News
alert top story

Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

PADDOCK LAKE — John Poole has challenged incumbent Cheryl Baysinger for the Paddock Lake seat on the Westosha Central High School Board of Edu…

+3
April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race
Local News
alert top story

April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.

+3
April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race
Local News
alert top story

April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race

  • Kenosha News staff
  • 0

Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early last year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…

+3
Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform
Local News
alert top story

Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

Candidates for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship recently spoke on issues of equity and equality, technology in the courtroo…

+4
Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race
Local News
alert top story

Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

A Kenosha defense attorney and the county’s deputy district attorney will square off in the April general election in the race for the Kenosha…

Contested races emerge throughout Kenosha County

Contested races emerge throughout Kenosha County

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

The majority of contested races throughout Kenosha County in April will be to fill school board seats, the slate of candidates announced this …

Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent
State & Regional
alert top story

Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent

  • LEE NEWSPAPERS
  • 0

State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.

+2
Gerad Dougvillo to challenge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in spring election
Local News
alert top story

Gerad Dougvillo to challenge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in spring election

  • Deneen Smith
  • 0

Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…

+3
Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy
Local News
alert top story

Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy

  • Associated Press
  • 0

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and…

Tyler August.

August

State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, is speaker pro tempore of the Wisconsin Assembly. He represents the 32nd District, which includes Wheatland.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert