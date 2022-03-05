Commentary from the Rev. G. Green: The truth will set you free: Who are we really?

It has been written that the the truth will set us free. While I don’t doubt the veracity of that statement, the corollary is also true, and that is this: Before we are set, the truth will really disappoint us and tick us off.

I am part of a small group of people seeking to help resettle Afghan refugees. Our group is focused mainly on the Kenosha area, but there are other groups working at this across the state. Our partners in this work are an interfaith group of various Kenosha faith communities, Lutheran Social Services, and CUSH (Congregations United to Serve Humanity). I am a retired priest of the Episcopal Church and currently a member at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church as well as a CUSH board member.

These refugees came to us at the end of last summer as the military presence of United States was coming to an end in Afghanistan. In that context, the Taliban became the predominate political entity in Afghanistan, and the refugees we are seeking resettle were placed in grave danger.

During the long period the U.S. was at war in Afghanistan, the people who became refugees were employed by and allied with the U.S. They served as translators and as logistical support for our forces. They and their families would have been executed if captured by the Taliban. They fled for their lives and are seeking to build a new life. We are trying to help with that.

We anticipated that there would be difficulties in doing this. We collected furniture. Raised funds. Participated in endless meetings. And generally prepared to receive our refugee families or individuals. We encountered one problem we didn’t anticipate: As we sought housing for our eventual refugees it became very difficult to housing to rent. Neither houses nor apartments were available. This was not related funding. LSS had guaranteed the payments. The rentals that seemed to be available on initial contact suddenly became unavailable when the landlord or property managers found out the housing was to be used by Afghan refugees.

I was stunned by what can be named as blatant racism. That realization is what led to my opening sentence. I am deeply disappointed by how blatantly racist we remain as a people. And we are not simply racist; we are dishonestly racist. Our small team has been told that the Afghan men particular were all rapists. This in spite of the fact that they were our allies in Afghanistan and thus fully vetted.

Yes, the Afghans are different from us. They come from a different culture. They eat different foods. In most cases they practice a different religion, but they are still human beings and brothers and sisters of ours, differences not with standing.

On my better days, I believe that our better angels will prevail. We will attain housing for our refugees. My hope in writing this piece is to encourage us to be honest about our short comings, at least in part, and in thus doing be partially freed from our prejudices.

The Rev. Gari Green is a retired Episcopal priest, a member of the Congregations United to Save Humanity (CUSH) board of directors, a member of St Matthew’s Episcopal Church, and the Afghan resettlement team working under the auspices of CUSH and St Matthew’s. This commentary was written on behalf of CUSH.

