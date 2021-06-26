Commentary from Tommy Thompson: UW System pandemic response critical for Wisconsin

When we stood up these sites starting Jan. 18 with Prevea at UW-Green Bay, the 7-day average of new daily

COVID-19 cases was more than 1,900 in Wisconsin and 27 people died. As of Monday, that average was 69 daily cases with zero deaths. That’s great news for all of us, and we’re glad we could do our part.

We also administered 1.24 million COVID-19 tests on our UW System campus testing sites, as of June 15. In fact, only Wisconsin had a statewide community testing program at the height of the pandemic last fall to help slow

the spread of the virus by enabling hundreds of thousands of people to get free and fast COVID-19 tests at our universities. It was a herculean effort, but one that used a great Wisconsin asset – our public universities.