Commentary from Yolanda Jackson-Lewis: Be the change and the village

I say be the change and the village you wish to see. “It takes a village to raise a child” is an African Proverb. This proverb speaks to an entire community — all of its people coming together, pooling together resources, networking and interacting for the sake of the children. In order for children to grow up strong and healthy in safe environment, the village looks out for all children. I stretch this village concept to include educators as well. Growing up, teaching was and still is one of the most noble professions.
Recently, I was talking to a group of young people, middle and high school aged students. Being a former teacher and principal, I am always interested in how students are doing in school. In our conversation some of the students went on to share comments like; “school wasn’t fun anymore, I don’t even like going to school,” and “(some) teachers don’t like me and they don’t care.” I must admit, I wasn’t ready for some of the comments the students shared. Some of the comments hit me and stuck. Being a former educator and a parent with three children in school, hearing some of the struggles broke my heart, angered and frustrated me at the same time.
The students went on to talk about the challenges COVID has placed on having fun at school, extracurricular activities, teaching remotely for teachers, learning for students and just life in general. The challenges, many distractions and upsets that some students have had to face and are experiencing in our schools and in our community saddens me. This pandemic has added even more layers of stress and strain for all of us and in this particular case, teaching and learning. The pandemic has made something that was already a struggle for so many, even more of a challenge.
I believe these troublesome times are calling on all of us, all stakeholders within a community to step up, step out of one’s comfort zone, dig deeper to find empathy and understanding. Provide one another more grace at every level within the community. I believe it is important more now than ever. Whether you are a parent, community member, building administrator, student or staff; offering one another grace is essential during these times of struggle and strife. Rita Pierson, a great educator of 40 years, once said, “Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.” Once again, I stretch this quote to include educators as well. Let’s not give up on our students, their families and our educators. Again, I say, be the change and the village you wish to see.
Yolanda Jackson-Lewis is a former KUSD teacher and principal; currently serving as Coordinator of Diversity/Student & Family Engagement and is a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism. These views and opinions may not be that of KUSD.
