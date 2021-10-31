Commentary from Yolanda Jackson-Lewis: Be the change and the village

I believe these troublesome times are calling on all of us, all stakeholders within a community to step up, step out of one’s comfort zone, dig deeper to find empathy and understanding. Provide one another more grace at every level within the community. I believe it is important more now than ever. Whether you are a parent, community member, building administrator, student or staff; offering one another grace is essential during these times of struggle and strife. Rita Pierson, a great educator of 40 years, once said, “Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.” Once again, I stretch this quote to include educators as well. Let’s not give up on our students, their families and our educators. Again, I say, be the change and the village you wish to see.