COMMENTARY: Gov. Evers misses opportunity to help struggling small businesses

It’s no secret that restaurants like mine have had a very rough 18 months. Between lockdowns, capacity limits, supply shortages and now a very real worker shortage, 2020 and into 2021 have been the worst years our industry ever had. In fact, according Harvard and Brown Universities’ “Track the Recovery,” since January 2020, Wisconsin has seen a 58.2% decrease in the number of leisure and hospitality small businesses.

And while business is picking up, our industry — like many others — is facing massive worker shortages making it nearly impossible to fully recover.

While Wisconsin had little control over a worldwide virus and worker shortages were occurring prior to the pandemic, one thing our state could do to help is let us small business owners keep more of the money we earn so we can reinvest back into our businesses. While our state legislature — in a bipartisan manner — recently tried to help us do just that, Governor Tony Evers completely dropped the ball and vetoed a bill supported by dozens of small business groups and politicians on both sides of the aisle.