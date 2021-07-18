COMMENTARY: Gov. Evers misses opportunity to help struggling small businesses

It’s no secret that restaurants like mine have had a very rough 18 months. Between lockdowns, capacity limits, supply shortages and now a very real worker shortage, 2020 and into 2021 have been the worst years our industry ever had. In fact, according Harvard and Brown Universities’ “Track the Recovery,” since January 2020, Wisconsin has seen a 58.2% decrease in the number of leisure and hospitality small businesses.
And while business is picking up, our industry — like many others — is facing massive worker shortages making it nearly impossible to fully recover.
While Wisconsin had little control over a worldwide virus and worker shortages were occurring prior to the pandemic, one thing our state could do to help is let us small business owners keep more of the money we earn so we can reinvest back into our businesses. While our state legislature — in a bipartisan manner — recently tried to help us do just that, Governor Tony Evers completely dropped the ball and vetoed a bill supported by dozens of small business groups and politicians on both sides of the aisle.
As like any other property owners in Wisconsin, small businesses like ours pay property taxes on the value of the land and buildings with own, our “real” property. But, unlike homeowners, businesses pay an additional property tax — known as the “personal” property tax. It’s an extra tax on things like cooking equipment, chairs, tables, ovens, refrigerators, pool tables and even our dishes and silverware. Yes, our forks are taxed annually. As the Kenosha News Editorial Board recently noted, it’s an archaic tax that has already been repealed in the states surrounding us. But none of this apparently mattered to Gov. Evers.
A repeal of this absurd personal property tax, which would have saved Wisconsin businesses $245 million a year, moved through the legislature with votes from both Democrats and Republicans. The bill was so widely supported that during the public hearing on the bill, not a single person or group spoke or registered against the bill.
Despite all this support, and even with money set aside in the state budget to cover the loss of revenue for local government due to the repeal, Gov. Evers vetoed this small business tax cut — citing some bureaucratic technical concerns. I and many small businesses are left asking why Gov. Evers didn’t work with the legislature on his concerns in the three months between the time the bill was introduced and passed. Republicans and Democrats seemed to be able to work on the bill together in the legislature, so why couldn’t the governor walk across the Capitol building and work with them? Why do the public hearing records indicate that not a single member of the Evers administration showed up to the public hearings to address Gov. Evers’ concerns?
Gov. Evers had an opportunity to be the governor that finally got rid of our state’s outdated, job killing, personal property tax, but instead he let us small business owners down.
IN PHOTOS: Country Thunder -- a day on the grounds and beyond
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - NOLAN SOTILLO AT CUP O' JOE
COUNTRY THUNDER - NOLAN SOTILLO AT CUP O' JOE
COUNTRY THUNDER - NOLAN SOTILLO AT CUP O' JOE
COUNTRY THUNDER - NOLAN SOTILLO AT CUP O' JOE
COUNTRY THUNDER - NOLAN SOTILLO AT CUP O' JOE
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
MaryBeth Van Every is the owner of The 75th Street Inn Bar and Grill in Salem Lakes.