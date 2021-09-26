COMMENTARY: Hispanics have played a critical role in the independence and defense of our nation

Throughout our nation’s history, the greatest country in the world, we have sacrificed our brave young men and women to defend our democracy and our founding principle that every life is created equal. Yet sadly, time and time again, we have fallen woefully short of living up to this principle to the pain and agony of those perceived by some not to be “real Americans.”
As an American of Mexican decent, the son of a migrant worker who once picked crops in the fields of Kenosha County, I have seen the greatness of America as well as the tragedy that always follows the darkness of hate and prejudice when it is allowed to exist, and at times even encouraged.
I have walked on the hallowed fields and hills of Gettysburg. I have toured the beaches of Normandy and knelt in reverence before the pristine white marble headstones perfectly aligned in the American-Normandy Cemetery. I have wept at an American Military funeral as we laid to rest nine Airman of the Puerto Rico National Guard who perished when their C-130 aircraft fell from the sky. In each instance, Hispanics, Latinos, Latinx, or by whichever name you choose to use, fought, bled, and died in the defense of democracy and our founding principle.
From Latinos of indigenous decent who walked the hills of the Southwest long before Leif Erikson or Christopher Columbus first saw the new world, to Bernardo Vincente de Gálvez, the Spanish governor of Louisiana who provided arms, ammunition, and provision to then General George Washington when all others refused, Hispanics have played a critical role in the independence and defense of our nation.
Yet sadly, there are those who wish to portray Hispanics as less than, as not real Americans. And when confronted, quickly state that they are only referring to immigrants, but their actions tell a different story.
Earlier I mentioned that I had attended the funeral of nine Airmen of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Like the Wisconsin National Guard, they answer to the governor and the president of the United States. The funeral was quite moving as are all military funerals. However, for me, what made this funeral even more tragic, was that I was not in Puerto Rico for the sole purpose of attending the funeral, but as part of a fact-finding mission to document and photograph the devastation that continued to exist 10 months following Hurricane Maria. During my visit, I was able to confirm that the majority of the island was still without electricity. I saw with my own eyes the “techos azules” (blue tarp roofs) that still covered thousands of roofless homes. I saw schools closed and hospitals still running on generator power. This was occurring even though tens of billions of dollars in emergency aid had been approved by the United States Congress. However, inexplicably, these funds were being withheld from the United States Commonwealth. I was at a funeral commemorating and honoring the sacrifice and commitment to our nation made by these brave individuals, as we failed as a nation to fulfill our commitment to them, the fallen, as well as to their families and to our fellow U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico.
It was during this time that the U.S. saw a dramatic increase in hate crimes against individuals with prominent Hispanic features or surnames. Right here in Wisconsin we saw a U.S. citizen of Hispanic descent have acid thrown on his face moments after being told to “leave the country, you are not wanted here.” We saw a 14-year-old girl in Iowa runover while walking to school. The driver admitted to police to doing so because the girl was “Mexican.” In fact, the young girl was a U.S citizen. In Texas we saw a man drive nine hours across the state of Texas to “hunt Mexicans” in El Paso. He succeeded in killing 23 people and wounding another 23. Among the dead, Jordan and Andre Anchondo. Both Jordan and Andre died from the same bullet as Jordan embraced and shielded their baby from the gunfire, and Andre, embracing and shielding both Jordan and their baby.
There is a long history of injustice, inequity, and tragedy suffered by Americans of Hispanic or Latino descent throughout our nation’s history. But today, let us choose to acknowledge the darkness so we can light the way for future generations to come. Let us, as we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, hold courageous conversations and serve as worthy stewards of our nation so that one day all of our children will realize the promise that is America.
Join us for a virtual Courageous Conversation covering “The Hispanic Experience and Search for Identity” at 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 30th. Those wishing to watch the live stream can do so on the Facebook page of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR.
Darryl Morin is the national president of Forward Latino, a nonpartisan, nonprofit advocacy and service organization headquartered in Franklin and serving members and affiliates in 29 states across the country.
