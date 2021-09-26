COMMENTARY: Hispanics have played a critical role in the independence and defense of our nation

Earlier I mentioned that I had attended the funeral of nine Airmen of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Like the Wisconsin National Guard, they answer to the governor and the president of the United States. The funeral was quite moving as are all military funerals. However, for me, what made this funeral even more tragic, was that I was not in Puerto Rico for the sole purpose of attending the funeral, but as part of a fact-finding mission to document and photograph the devastation that continued to exist 10 months following Hurricane Maria. During my visit, I was able to confirm that the majority of the island was still without electricity. I saw with my own eyes the “techos azules” (blue tarp roofs) that still covered thousands of roofless homes. I saw schools closed and hospitals still running on generator power. This was occurring even though tens of billions of dollars in emergency aid had been approved by the United States Congress. However, inexplicably, these funds were being withheld from the United States Commonwealth. I was at a funeral commemorating and honoring the sacrifice and commitment to our nation made by these brave individuals, as we failed as a nation to fulfill our commitment to them, the fallen, as well as to their families and to our fellow U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico.