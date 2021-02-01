COMMENTARY: Holding out hope for real change and justice for all

The year 2020 was one of extreme hardships. A year full of challenges and experiences that have changed my life forever.

The experience I want to share today is one that surprisingly pains me. Although, it is a story of togetherness and hope it pains me that it is still a fight. The idea that anyone must fight for basic human rights is enraging to say the least. I suppose that’s the cause of this experience: rage. I, like many other Americans, remember my reaction to seeing police sanctioned terror in America. The devastation after watching the unlawful killing of George Floyd, the pain after seeing a video of Ahmaud Arbery fearing for his life, and hearing of a woman named Breonna Taylor being killed in her own apartment. All of these events struck me with disbelief — how was any of this possible I asked myself — it seemed as if none of this was real.

I was so shocked because I had the privilege of being sheltered from this reality for so long. Despite my deliberate action to ignore these issues I quickly realized that, as MLK puts it, my “Silence was compliance”. So I decided to take action and support our local Black Lives Matter group: Equiteens. I remember the tenseness of attending the first event. I had written letters to congress members before, but had never actually taken physical action.