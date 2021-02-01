COMMENTARY: Holding out hope for real change and justice for all

The year 2020 was one of extreme hardships. A year full of challenges and experiences that have changed my life forever.
The experience I want to share today is one that surprisingly pains me. Although, it is a story of togetherness and hope it pains me that it is still a fight. The idea that anyone must fight for basic human rights is enraging to say the least. I suppose that’s the cause of this experience: rage. I, like many other Americans, remember my reaction to seeing police sanctioned terror in America. The devastation after watching the unlawful killing of George Floyd, the pain after seeing a video of Ahmaud Arbery fearing for his life, and hearing of a woman named Breonna Taylor being killed in her own apartment. All of these events struck me with disbelief — how was any of this possible I asked myself — it seemed as if none of this was real.
I was so shocked because I had the privilege of being sheltered from this reality for so long. Despite my deliberate action to ignore these issues I quickly realized that, as MLK puts it, my “Silence was compliance”. So I decided to take action and support our local Black Lives Matter group: Equiteens. I remember the tenseness of attending the first event. I had written letters to congress members before, but had never actually taken physical action.
It was truly a field day for the heat. The air dried my throat as I yelled the names of the previously mentioned victims of brutality. With everything around me I was strangely fascinated by the spectators — not necessarily those who held up a fist in support but rather those who proudly raised a middle finger. A silent display of hatred towards a group of teenagers clinging on to the last hope that change was possible.
Those people left perhaps the strongest impact on me, I didn’t — and still don’t regard them as the enemy. But instead as a human who feels their own pain and fear: the difference is their fears are not only different but are only calmed with hatred. It was at that moment that I understood my purpose: To help those who need it, to carry the message of those who are too tired to continue marching. I realized that there will always be people with hatred or rage in their heart and that sitting by while those people oppose progress was simply not an option.
This event not only showed me my true purpose in such a vast and complex world but offered a glimpse into the lives of others. As I conclude this story of my journey with advocacy, you must understand that I still hold hope — Hope that others will join, hope that real change can be made, and hope that my children will be born into a world where justice exists.Tucker Matrisch of Pleasant Prairie is a junior at Indian Trail High School and Academy.
