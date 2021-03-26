Commentary: In celebration of the Wisconsin 7

Although I would say the seven extraordinarily suffered in this way, I will also say that I witnessed their daily extraordinary outrageous acts. They always showed love and compassion for each other and those they interacted with. They were daily extraordinary in their frequent marches and rallies. They were extraordinary in their daily travels to event and coalition building. They continued daily extraordinary prefast activities of service to the congregation, planting gardens for others, recycling work , supporting ongoing justice movements to name only a few. Daily they extraordinarily worked with people as interconnected as humans, they never spoke negative of anyone.