Commentary: In celebration of the Wisconsin 7

Today, March 26th at 10 a.m., the Wisconsin 7 (the Rev. Johnathan Barker, Justin Blake, Andy Berg, Joe Cardinali, Jill Ferguson, Tory Lowe and Vaun Mayes) are completing their 22 day water-only fast. This fast was performed to raise awareness of the crisis of air, water, and land facing our planet; to promote green energy policy; and to advocate for climate justice for people of all heritages and zip codes.
Beyond standing in solidarity with their purpose, I have risen to provide medical supervision during their profound endurance, the 22 day fast.
The prolonged fasting they have accomplished represents a deep personal commitment to raise community awareness about change that is urgently needed. By letting go of food in a dramatic way, they have raised awareness in what Martin Luther King Jr. called” our beloved community.” Drawing upon Mahatma Gandhi’s tradition of tapping the power of nonviolent action they followed the powerful precedents of the ongoing civil right movement.
Here is what I observed in close proximity to their action: All of these men and women are ordinary. They are not superhuman. However they suffered extraordinarily. They experienced extreme hunger and hunger pain. They had headaches and cravings. They had dizziness and fatigue. Lots of fatigue. They slept poorly. They experienced the challenges of fragility of body, mind, and spirit at the limits of human experience.
Although I would say the seven extraordinarily suffered in this way, I will also say that I witnessed their daily extraordinary outrageous acts. They always showed love and compassion for each other and those they interacted with. They were daily extraordinary in their frequent marches and rallies. They were extraordinary in their daily travels to event and coalition building. They continued daily extraordinary prefast activities of service to the congregation, planting gardens for others, recycling work , supporting ongoing justice movements to name only a few. Daily they extraordinarily worked with people as interconnected as humans, they never spoke negative of anyone.
Their sacrifice is modeled in a way that invites all of us to rethink the earth and all life on it. They have done this contemplation and now walk our neighborhoods with caring compassion. These ordinary people do extraordinary daily acts. Their fast was beyond fathomable to most of us. Their exemplification of love and their invitations to us all is their legacy. How sacred and profound are The Wisconsin 7!
Kevin Fullin is a local physician and Kenosha resident.