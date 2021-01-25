Commentary: It's not who am I, it's who am I to you?

I could say that the events of the BLM movement were the catalyst that changed me, but that wouldn’t necessarily be true. We live in a world so prone to violence we’ve become desensitized to it, and there’s a detachment from what we see on the news to us the viewers. It’s easy to leave a like, tag a friend, or repost a story but how often do we truly spend time and effort for change?

What got me questioning my identity was the coronavirus pandemic. I’d been so wrapped up in my own bubble of life that other events just seemed to float past, but coronavirus pressed pause. Words can be as soft as a breeze or as sharp as a needle and that needle popped my bubble. When I became more connected to the world around me, I realized the harsh rhetoric permeating the media. Not only is there harsh political rhetoric, but also aggressive media interactions from all age groups across various platforms.

The most impactful to me were the president’s comments. Now, I’m not talking about tweets by the president about the fake new outlets, election fraud, or even telling people to inject bleach to combat coronavirus (should I go on?), but the comments about Coronavirus being the “Chinese Virus” or “Kung Flu.” This goes back to my question of “who am I to you?” Do you see me as the person who spread the virus across continents and the stereotypical A+ Asian?

I’ve always been the subject of jeers that make fun of my culture or my appearance. I’ve heard everything from “where are you really from?” to “your food looks like worms,” and I’ve learned to shrug them off, but how impactful are these comments? The comments don’t affect me significantly, but they signify a deeper issue. The problems of society manifest in the words we speak and write. My identity is who I am, but I’m seen differently by different people. We’re taught to not care about what others think but that’s not always true. Interactions big and small can be crucial to reaching goals and impressions are important. I know who I am, but I can’t answer the question “who am I to you?”

Joshua Cao of Pleasant Prairie is a junior at Indian Trail High School and Academy. He plans to attend college after high school and is considering pursuing course work in business. He wrote this for his AP Language class for an assignment asking him to describe a notable experience he had in 2020.

