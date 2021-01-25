Commentary: It's not who am I, it's who am I to you?

It’s not exactly one experience but a collage of them. Identity. Something that matters so much to us but not often discussed. In the year 2020, we’ve become aware of so many issues, and I’ve become aware of my identity. My question isn’t “who am I?” but rather “who am I to you?”
The question plagued me after the events of the pandemic and quarantine forcing many of us to look introspectively. I think we’ve all had the opportunity to truly see the world in a new light during the pandemic because it gave us a chance to pause in the ever constant trek of life. My first big realization was the black experience illustrated with the lives of African Americans put in front of my face with the Black Lives Matter movement along with the shooting of George Floyd and Jacob Blake. I have understood the hardships of African Americans and the racism they’ve faced for a while now, but I don’t think it ever quite hit home until the personal connection was forged after the protests in Kenosha. Something clicked, and while I can’t fathom to experience what they do day after day, I can somewhat wrap my head around it from some of my personal experiences. African Americans are constantly aware of who they are and how they’re seen by others. It’s a different life from my own and what I’ve been taught to do: Listen to authority, respect the institution, and follow the shortest, straightest path to success.
I was taught to manipulate the system in my favor. I play the game by the rules laid out. But what happens when the rules aren’t fair? The institution is against you, people look at you with disdain, and racism permeates the system. When the country founded on the principle that “all men are created equal” discriminates against people with the color of your skin, you change the game. Since you can’t change the system from the top, you bring out grassroots efforts and force change through protests and revolution.
I could say that the events of the BLM movement were the catalyst that changed me, but that wouldn’t necessarily be true. We live in a world so prone to violence we’ve become desensitized to it, and there’s a detachment from what we see on the news to us the viewers. It’s easy to leave a like, tag a friend, or repost a story but how often do we truly spend time and effort for change?
What got me questioning my identity was the coronavirus pandemic. I’d been so wrapped up in my own bubble of life that other events just seemed to float past, but coronavirus pressed pause. Words can be as soft as a breeze or as sharp as a needle and that needle popped my bubble. When I became more connected to the world around me, I realized the harsh rhetoric permeating the media. Not only is there harsh political rhetoric, but also aggressive media interactions from all age groups across various platforms.
The most impactful to me were the president’s comments. Now, I’m not talking about tweets by the president about the fake new outlets, election fraud, or even telling people to inject bleach to combat coronavirus (should I go on?), but the comments about Coronavirus being the “Chinese Virus” or “Kung Flu.” This goes back to my question of “who am I to you?” Do you see me as the person who spread the virus across continents and the stereotypical A+ Asian?
I’ve always been the subject of jeers that make fun of my culture or my appearance. I’ve heard everything from “where are you really from?” to “your food looks like worms,” and I’ve learned to shrug them off, but how impactful are these comments? The comments don’t affect me significantly, but they signify a deeper issue. The problems of society manifest in the words we speak and write. My identity is who I am, but I’m seen differently by different people. We’re taught to not care about what others think but that’s not always true. Interactions big and small can be crucial to reaching goals and impressions are important. I know who I am, but I can’t answer the question “who am I to you?”
Joshua Cao of Pleasant Prairie is a junior at Indian Trail High School and Academy. He plans to attend college after high school and is considering pursuing course work in business. He wrote this for his AP Language class for an assignment asking him to describe a notable experience he had in 2020.
