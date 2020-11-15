COMMENTARY: Keep on singing and fighting for racial justice

The morning of Nov. 4, I sent a message to a friend of mine who had grown up in the Deep South as a person of color mired in the horror of Jim Crow and the depravity of hyper segregation.
Given all this election mess, I asked, how is your spirit?
Not the best, pastor, thank you for asking, was his simple but heart-wrenching reply.
Another friend couldn’t watch the results come in Nov. 3, only turning on the TV the morning of Nov. 4 to the depths of the nightmare unfolding in the nation.
The country had once again let down its citizens of color. Roughly half of those who voted said that a platform built on white supremacy that deliberately left no room for people of color was fine with them.
Many had hoped the 2020 election might show that we were better than that. Instead, it showed that all someone needs to take or hold power is to stir up fear along the racial fault line and that so many people will flock to his banner that it doesn’t matter what else he says or does, even if it is to stir up conflict and further cement the country’s divisions by refusing to accept the results of the Nov. 3.
A third friend of mine, who has made fighting systemic racism and white supremacy her life’s work, put it this way in a Facebook posting the morning of Nov. 4: “This was never going to be a landslide moral victory. Anyone who believes the election would be a kind of moral reckoning has completely underestimated (and/or allowed their own privilege to be a veneer over) the toxicity and potency of systemic and cultural nationalism, xenophobia, white supremacy, and willful trafficking of abjectly false information within Trump’s base.”
The question now — a couple of weeks past Election Day — is what next? How do we heal? Do we want to heal? Can we move on? Should we even try? Is it hopeless? Are half our fellow citizens so entrenched in their white privilege and identity that it is pointless to try to move them to a place where, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. put it, all people are judged not by the color of their skin but the content of their character.
Civil Rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer, a leading figure in the movement in the 1960s, once famously said she was sick and tired of being sick and tired. We can only imagine how exhausted she would be today, watching what happened with the 2020 election.
But as exhausted as she might have been, Mrs. Hamer, who would not be silenced by those who were her sworn enemies nor those who were her supposed friends, would have marched on, would have kept singing and fighting. That’s what she did, till her health gave out.
It’s on us now, white folks. It’s on us to help pick where Mrs. Hamer and hundreds of thousands before and after her left off. It’s on us to stand with and speak with and march with people of color everywhere. It’s on us to move the country not because people of color can’t but because they are worn out from trying. It’s not up to us to take over, but to offer our support in every way wherever we can.
If you were doing this before, redouble your efforts. If you were on the sidelines, get up and get going. There are so many places when we can join with people of color to make a difference, to help get us to a place where we don’t have to hear our friends say their spirit is not the best, they are afraid to turn on the TV, that they didn’t expect a landslide moral victory.
Jim Lynch is pastor of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Kenosha, a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and a member of the anti-racism team of the Greater Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
