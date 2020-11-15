COMMENTARY: Keep on singing and fighting for racial justice

The question now — a couple of weeks past Election Day — is what next? How do we heal? Do we want to heal? Can we move on? Should we even try? Is it hopeless? Are half our fellow citizens so entrenched in their white privilege and identity that it is pointless to try to move them to a place where, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. put it, all people are judged not by the color of their skin but the content of their character.

Civil Rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer, a leading figure in the movement in the 1960s, once famously said she was sick and tired of being sick and tired. We can only imagine how exhausted she would be today, watching what happened with the 2020 election.

But as exhausted as she might have been, Mrs. Hamer, who would not be silenced by those who were her sworn enemies nor those who were her supposed friends, would have marched on, would have kept singing and fighting. That’s what she did, till her health gave out.

It’s on us now, white folks. It’s on us to help pick where Mrs. Hamer and hundreds of thousands before and after her left off. It’s on us to stand with and speak with and march with people of color everywhere. It’s on us to move the country not because people of color can’t but because they are worn out from trying. It’s not up to us to take over, but to offer our support in every way wherever we can.

If you were doing this before, redouble your efforts. If you were on the sidelines, get up and get going. There are so many places when we can join with people of color to make a difference, to help get us to a place where we don’t have to hear our friends say their spirit is not the best, they are afraid to turn on the TV, that they didn’t expect a landslide moral victory.

Jim Lynch is pastor of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Kenosha, a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and a member of the anti-racism team of the Greater Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

