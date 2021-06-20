COMMENTARY: Kenosha is ready to compete on a larger stage

As part of a strategic planning exercise in 2009, KABA worked with TIP Strategies to identify cities of similar size and commuting distance to a major metropolitan area — places like Allentown, Pennsylvania, for instance. The intent was to create context and better understand how the community was performing relative to an applicable peer group. We may want to update the set and add some aspirational cities, such as Rochester, Minnesota.

The point is not that we want to be any of those cities, but instead that we make sure our community prospers as well or better than many of them. Measures to consider would include per capita income, median household income, and poverty rates, among others. If it turns out we are not prospering as well as they are, we can begin to understand if there are initiatives we should consider.

The Kenosha area is seeing substantial growth in economic activity, and our local leaders have plans for more. All that tells me that we have the wherewithal, through the city, the county, and economic development partners, to improve our economy and the lives of our residents. We can build on the strength of our location, develop our unique assets, and implement strategies that have worked in similar places, all at the same time.