COMMENTARY: Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis bids farewell

As reported by Scott Bauer of Associated Press, the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities Law Enforcement Subcommittee submitted 18 recommendations but fell short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. One of the recommendations includes…

As I wrap up my almost 37 year law enforcement career, I want to share some insight I have gained over the years.

The Kenosha Police Department is committed to constant improvement. We understand the importance of assessment and refinement; however, we also understand that for some we can never be seen as doing enough. This is an unfortunate reality. Following I will share some of what has been done.

Just in the last year, I had our Use of Force Policy updated and reviewed. The policy meets or exceeds national criteria and the policy easily passed scrutiny. I reviewed and broadened an outdated Racial Profiling Policy. The new Anti-Bias Policy is now more encompassing and includes race, religion, LGBTQ+, etc. I enacted a Hate Crimes Investigation Policy to guide staff in cases where a person is selected as a victim because of the offender’s bias. I directed that all staff receive bias free policing training and my senior management team and I were the first to receive the training.

We are taking specific and identifiable steps to make sure we are on the correct path and that we continue to evolve and refine our skill sets. We are increasing safety efforts while at the same time attempting to increase the perception of police legitimacy. We are forming new relationships and strengthening old ones.

